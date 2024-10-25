Francisco “Frank” Irigon remembered as a pillar of community advocacy in Seattle

SEATTLE — Over 200 friends, family, and colleagues gathered on Tuesday at the University of Washington (UW) to celebrate the life of Francisco “Frank” Irigon, a prominent figure in Seattle’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Irigon, who passed away at 77 after a prolonged battle with heart disease, was honored not only for his contributions to social justice but also for his profound impact on the lives of those around him.

The celebration included heartfelt tributes from his family, friends, and community members.

“Thank you all for being here today to celebrate the life of my father,” said Jean-Mario Irigon, Frank’s eldest son. “It is of profound comfort to see so many faces that he touched throughout his life.” He painted a vivid picture of Frank’s character, recalling his “booming laugh” and “terrible sense of humor.”

Jean-Mario recalled an impactful lesson he learned from his father during a Cambodian holiday event.

“As a young adolescent, I must’ve looked bored and after muttering something to the extent of, “When can we go?” under my breath,” he said. “Dad rebuked me sharply. ’These are people that have experienced a genocide and been through a horror that we cannot imagine. We will sit down and show them the respect that they deserve.’” This moment shaped Jean-Mario’s outlook on empathy and compassion, values that Frank instilled in his family.

Felicita, Frank’s wife, reflected on their life together and the challenges they faced.

“Jean-Mario was our ’community baby,’” she shared, noting how they brought their son to community meetings and events. She said Frank was jailed multiple times for protesting against apartheid and policies detrimental to students of color.

“These were issues we fought for together,” she said.

Paix Irigon, the couple’s middle child, said when he and his older brother were really young, their mom had them throw shoes at their dad as a joke.

Paix said, “Even though it could have been more traumatizing, my dad’s goofy face made it funny.”

“His loud laugh can be heard across the room,” he said of his dad’s boisterous spirit.

He added that his father ended every meal with a prayer for peace.

“He wanted peace on earth for everyone.”

Paix also expressed gratitude for his father’s heart transplant, which allowed him to witness the births and growth of his grandchildren.

“He bled Purple & Gold,” said Theressa Rachetto, the youngest child. “His unwavering commitment to activism was not just a part of who he was—it was what fueled him.”

Theressa remembers attending protests with her father.

“My first large demonstration was in the early 1980s, marching the streets of downtown Seattle with dad chanting, ’What do we want? Peace! When do we want it? Now!’” She emphasized her father’s belief that rights and equality should benefit everyone, stating, “A bigger slice for someone does not mean a smaller slice for you.”

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo presented a city proclamation in honor of Irigon to his wife, recognizing his decades of advocacy for equity and social justice.

“I am deeply honored to celebrate the legacy of Frank Irigon,” said Woo. “His commitment to community service and activism has left an indelible mark on Seattle, and his spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“That trip really represented the lengths they would go for one another as friends,” Sugiyama said.

Community member Mari Sugiyama also shared a cherished memory of Frank. She recalled the promise her father made to take Frank to Hawaii after his heart transplant.

Frank Irigon was known not only for his advocacy but also for his role as a mentor and friend to many. As the first Filipino American on the UW’s student board, he co-founded Asian Family Affair, a newspaper aimed at uplifting AAPI voices. His activism spanned decades, particularly in support of the Chinatown-International District (CID), where he worked tirelessly to address issues of equity and representation.

Cindy Domingo recalled the spirited exchanges she had with Frank during their years of activism.

“Frankie always greeted me with a big smile and saying, ‘Makibaka’ (dare to struggle), and I would respond, ‘Huwag Matakot’ (dare to win),” she said. “It was a chant that was very popular during our fight to overthrow the Philippine dictatorship in the 1970s and ’80s. I came to understand that the slogan was Frankie’s approach to every struggle he became involved in and was the reason for his boldness. If you don’t dare to enter into the struggle, you will never win!”

Larry Matsuda, who knew Frank for over 50 years and is also Theressa’s godfather, recalled how he and others helped Frank run for the ASUW (Associated Students of the University of Washington) Board of Control when fraternities and sororities dominated student offices.

“We blanketed the campus with ‘Elect Frankie’ brochures, which made it seem like his campaign was a well-organized machine,” he said, noting that Frank’s distinctive appearance—wearing large horn-rimmed glasses—helped him win. “He was the first Asian American elected to the ASUW board, and he took it in stride, enjoying the perks of meeting influential people.”

Connie C. So, a teaching professor in American Ethnic Studies, remembered her first encounter with Frank nearly 30 years ago during a troubled time in my career.

“Although I was a stranger, he listened to my story before sharing his own experience,” she said. “His advice, in a Godfather-like voice, was, ‘It’s not personal. Just business.’” So remembered this advice fondly, emphasizing Frank’s generosity and genuine spirit.

Despite health challenges in his later years, Irigon founded AAPI Against Hate to combat rising anti-Asian hate crimes and remained a vocal opponent of projects that threatened the CID. His passion for social justice inspired many, and his legacy continues to resonate within the community he cherished.