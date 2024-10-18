ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Filipino American History Month celebrated at the Washington State History Museum

The Washington State History Museum hosted “Laban: The Filipino Fighting Spirit” on Thursday—a community event celebrating Filipino American History Month. The term “laban,” meaning “to fight” in Filipino, served as the theme, focusing on the Filipino community’s resilience and contributions to American history. 

Attendees enjoyed performances, food, and exhibits from various community organizations and vendors. A panel discussion highlighted the rich heritage and history of Filipino Americans. The event was curated by the Filipino American National Historical Society’s Greater Puget Sound Chapter.

Candles, flowers, and pictures memorializing Filipino health care workers sit on the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns’ (NAFCON) table. Photo by Carolyn Bick.

Two Balintawak Seattle students demonstrate their martial arts skills, during the Filipino American History Month celebration at the Washington State History Museum on Oct. 17, 2024. Photo by Carolyn Bick.

Clover Park School District students perform Bayan Ko, as their peers and a television crew film them. Photo by Carolyn Bick.

Filipiniana Multicultural Dance Troupe dancers perform in the Washington State History Museum’s main entrance hall space. Photo by Carolyn Bick.

Filipiniana Multicultural Dance Troupe dancers perform in the Washington State History Museum’s main entrance hall space. Photo by Carolyn Bick.

