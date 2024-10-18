Filipino American History Month celebrated at the Washington State History Museum

The Washington State History Museum hosted “Laban: The Filipino Fighting Spirit” on Thursday—a community event celebrating Filipino American History Month. The term “laban,” meaning “to fight” in Filipino, served as the theme, focusing on the Filipino community’s resilience and contributions to American history.

Attendees enjoyed performances, food, and exhibits from various community organizations and vendors. A panel discussion highlighted the rich heritage and history of Filipino Americans. The event was curated by the Filipino American National Historical Society’s Greater Puget Sound Chapter.