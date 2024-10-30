Election Day approaches: Key information for voters

King County Elections is gearing up for a busy Nov. 5, anticipating an 82% voter turnout for the General Election. Early voting trends show a strong start, with consistent returns from both drop boxes and mail-in ballots.

Voters can track ballot return statistics on the Ballot Return Statistics Dashboard, available on the King County Elections website. It is updated every two hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing insights into returns by district, age, and more.

The deadline for online voter registration has passed but you can still register in person at any of the Vote Centers starting this Saturday, Nov. 2. In-person services are currently available at the Renton location, with six additional sites opening soon in Bellevue, Federal Way, Kenmore, Kent, and Seattle.

To avoid long lines, officials encourage voters to visit Vote Centers early, especially on Nov. 2.

King County has 84 official ballot drop box locations including the one at Uwajimaya in the Chinatown-International District.

Voters are advised to return ballots via drop box in the final days of voting. If you’re planning to mail it instead, send it off by Nov. 1 to guarantee an on-time postmark.

On Election Night, initial results will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. on both the King County Elections website and the Secretary of State’s site. Updates will continue at 4 p.m. on processing days following the election.

For real-time monitoring, 14 livestreaming webcams are available on the election website, allowing the public to observe ballot processing from home.

For further questions or assistance, call King County Elections at 206-296-8683 or email elections@kingcounty.gov.