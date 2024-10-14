(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 9th Congressional District: Adam Smith

Congressman Adam Smith: Advancing equality and opportunity for Washington’s 9th District

Congressman Adam Smith, a lifelong resident of Washington’s 9th District, has dedicated his career to advancing policies that foster opportunity and equality for all. Representing one of the most diverse districts in the country, Smith brings experience and a deep commitment to the needs of his district, as well as Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Empowering working families and building a fair economy

Smith’s policy agenda centers on strengthening the middle class and creating a fair economy where everyone can thrive. Growing up in a working-class, union family in SeaTac and raising his family there, he understands the importance of ensuring opportunities for all, especially as working families today face rising economic challenges. To support economic growth and job opportunities, Smith has introduced several bills focused on affordable education, workforce training, and union protections. His Community and Technical College Investment Act, along with other legislation strengthening apprenticeships and protecting union workers, aim to lower tuition costs and increase funding for apprenticeship opportunities and workforce development, ensuring that more people have access to good-paying jobs.

Additionally, Smith is a staunch advocate for affordable housing and healthcare. He co-sponsored the Housing is Infrastructure Act to repair public housing and build new units. He has also supported legislation to strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and expand affordable housing options.



Smith also introduced a bill to curb the influence of large investors and corporations in the housing market, aiming to make homeownership attainable for working families. His efforts as co-sponsor of the FAMILY Act and the Child Care for Working Families Act reflect his dedication to securing paid family leave and affordable child care for families.

Fighting discrimination and promoting inclusion

Recognizing the strength of the district’s diversity, Smith has taken an active role in combating discrimination and promoting equality for the AAPI community and beyond. He has engaged with organizations like UTOPIA, ACRS, and ICHS to understand the needs of the AAPI community and represent their interests into his policymaking. By listening to community leaders and residents, Smith ensures that his policies address the unique challenges facing Washington’s AAPI population, from combating hate crimes to addressing housing and workplace discrimination.

Smith is committed to strengthening anti-discrimination laws and advancing policies that address the effects of institutionalized racism. His stance against rising hate crimes and discrimination reflects a firm belief that every person, regardless of background, deserves respect and protection.

“The diversity in the 9th Congressional District is one of our community’s great strengths. The need for greater equality—less discrimination against the AAPI community and other communities—drives my policy priorities,” Smith says, emphasizing his dedication to creating an inclusive community.

Delivering tangible results for the district

Smith has secured over $17 million in federal funding for projects in the district through his requests submitted to the House Appropriations Committee (FY 2024). These funds are dedicated to housing, healthcare, education, transportation, and public safety initiatives that directly benefit underserved communities in the region. This includes funding for affordable housing, expanded healthcare services, free high-speed internet, and education and job-training programs. Smith’s track record of securing resources for his district demonstrates his commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents.



Addressing key issues for the AAPI community

Smith pledges to continue his work on policies that support Washington’s AAPI community, from expanding affordable housing to implementing common-sense reforms to our criminal justice system to increase safety. He supports law enforcement and investing in crisis response and drug treatment to help keep our neighborhoods safe. Smith believes in promoting trust between communities and police, and he remains a strong voice against the rising tide of discrimination toward the AAPI community in his district.



For Congressman Adam Smith, representing Washington’s 9th District is more than a job—it’s a personal mission to make his home a place where everyone has a fair chance at success.