(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 8th Congressional District: Kim Schrier

Congresswoman Kim Schrier: A bipartisan advocate for Washington’s 8th district

Congresswoman Kim Schrier, representing Washington’s 8th District, is a dedicated advocate for her constituents, with a focus on healthcare affordability, community safety, and supporting small businesses. As the first Democrat to hold this seat in a large and politically diverse district, Schrier has proven her ability to work across party lines, bringing real results to her district, including Washington’s growing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

Supporting healthcare and community safety

Schrier’s commitment to lowering healthcare and prescription drug costs reflects a priority of the region and her work in Congress. With her background as a pediatrician, she has consistently fought to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all, addressing a key concern shared by many AAPI families in her district. She also voted for the PACT Act to expand healthcare and benefits for veterans.



Recognizing the impact of anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schrier is proud to be an original co-sponsor of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which aims to address hate crimes against AAPI communities. Her support for this landmark legislation reflects her dedication to ensuring safety and protection for AAPI individuals and families.



Delivering bipartisan success

Schrier has built a reputation as an effective bipartisan legislator in her politically diverse district. Her pragmatic approach allows her to navigate and address wide-ranging issues across her district, demonstrating she’s willing to work with both parties to ultimately deliver results. From supporting increased funding for law enforcement, encouraging sustainable agriculture to tackling corporate profiteering that will reduce competition and impact consumer prices, Schrier’s legislation prioritizes practical solutions to impact her constituents’ daily lives.



“I represent a very purple district. One that had never been represented by a Democrat before, which meant that I needed to be willing to work with both parties and find creative ways to get things over the finish line to deliver for my district. As a legislator, I have a fantastic record of getting bipartisan bills passed under any president: eight under President Trump and ten under President Biden. No matter who is in office next year, I will be able to get things done.”

Addressing key issues for AAPI communities

Looking ahead, Schrier’s policies aim to continue supporting the AAPI community by addressing healthcare, public safety, and reducing the economic burdens faced by working families across Washington. Schrier is known for her responsiveness to constituents, stating her office has one of the highest response rates in all of Congress. She is committed to staying engaged and accessible to help ensure that the voices of AAPI constituents are heard and respected in her policymaking. Schrier’s dedication to AAPI communities earned her the endorsement of the Asian American Action Fund in 2022, reflective of her inclusive and community-centered approach.



Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s leadership brings a balanced, results-oriented perspective to Washington’s 8th District. With a record of bipartisan achievements, a commitment to affordable healthcare, and support for safe AAPI communities, Schrier has demonstrated herself to be a responsive and effective representative in Congress and should be reelected to continue delivering results.

