(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 7th Congressional District: Pramila Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: Spearheading progressive change for AAPI communities

As the first South Asian woman and one of only 18 naturalized citizens serving in Congress, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal brings a unique perspective to Washington, D.C. An advocate for comprehensive immigration reform, improved healthcare access, and small businesses, Jayapal has dedicated her career to promoting equity and addressing the challenges facing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

Standing against anti-Asian hate and supporting community safety

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when anti-Asian hate and racism were on the rise, Jayapal backed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, a crucial legislative effort to combat these incidents and bolster community safety. She regularly engages with AAPI organizations to tackle concerns about rising hate crimes, demonstrating her commitment to safeguarding the communities she represents. She has introduced and sponsored legislation focused on pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, addressing health disparities, and supporting AAPI-owned small businesses.

Effective leadership and legislative achievements

As chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal has organized one of Congress’s most powerful voting blocs, which played a pivotal role in passing transformative legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These initiatives bring essential funding and resources to communities across the U.S., including Washington state, and aim to address climate change, improve infrastructure, and promote economic recovery.



Jayapal has also addressed specific needs of the South Asian diaspora by spearheading the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2023, a bill that has twice passed the U.S. House. Once enacted, it aims to save countless lives by increasing awareness and research funding for heart health within the South Asian communities. As Ranking Member of the Immigration Subcommittee, she continues to fight for a humane and fair approach to immigration reform.

Bringing resources to local communities

Jayapal has secured over $57 million for 39 community projects in her district, including funding for the Refugee Artisan Initiative, which creates job opportunities for refugees, and the restoration of the historic Mukai Cold Process Fruit Barreling Plant. These projects reflect her dedication to uplifting local communities, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering local economic growth.

Addressing key issues for the AAPI community

Jayapal’s policies focus on economic equity, comprehensive immigration reform, and accessible healthcare. As a member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), she prioritizes the issues that matter to AAPI communities, such as affordable housing, healthcare access, and economic equity.



“My focus is on promoting economic equity by supporting AAPI-owned small businesses—not only through legislation but also through close partnership with the Department of Labor, advocating for comprehensive immigration reform to keep families united, and enhancing access to affordable healthcare. My aim is to empower the AAPI community and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. For that to be possible, we need to have a seat at the table where decisions are made.”



In her efforts to combat xenophobia, Jayapal introduced a resolution to address the racist profiling faced by Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Sikh communities following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This initiative seeks to create an interagency task force to partner with community organizations in reviewing and rectifying policies that disproportionately affect these communities.

Committed to lasting change

Jayapal’s experienced career embodies a commitment to justice, inclusivity, and equity. As she continues to advocate for communities of color and fight for essential resources, Jayapal remains a champion for Washington’s AAPI community, ensuring their voices are heard.

