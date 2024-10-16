(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 6th Congressional District: Emily Randall

State Senator Emily Randall for Congress: Advocating for equity, health, and a resilient future

Washington State Senator Emily Randall, running to represent Washington’s 6th District in Congress, has built her political career on prioritizing healthcare access, economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability. With a deep connection to her roots in Kitsap County and a commitment to uplifting marginalized voices, Randall is eager to bring her progressive vision to Washington, D.C.



A champion for healthcare access and affordability

Randall’s advocacy for healthcare is personal. Growing up with a sister with complex disabilities, she witnessed firsthand the vital role Medicaid expansion played in her family’s life. Since then, she has been on a mission to ensure that every Washingtonian has access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Randall also identifies this as a priority for serving the AAPI community, stating that 5% of Asian Americans and 11% of Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders (NHPI) in Washington lack health insurance.

In the state Senate, Randall played a key role in establishing Washington’s Universal Healthcare Commission, a step toward the nation’s strongest state-based healthcare policy. Her legislative efforts have also included lowering prescription drug costs and preserving reproductive rights to ensure Washington is a “beacon of reproductive freedom.” In Congress, she aims to continue this fight, working to guarantee that no one has to choose between seeking medical care and paying their bills.



Expanding educational and economic opportunities

A first-generation college graduate and the daughter of a shipfitter, Randall understands the importance of accessible education and career pathways. In her current role, she has focused on making Washington State one of the most affordable places to pursue higher education.

She has also championed initiatives to integrate apprenticeships with community college systems, allowing students to graduate with transferable associate degrees. By supporting diverse educational options—whether through college, apprenticeships, or career training—Randall is working to build a stronger economic foundation for all Washingtonians.

Building a resilient, sustainable future

Randall is equally committed to environmental sustainability and community resilience. Born and raised in her semi-rural district, which stretches from Neah Bay to Tacoma, she has focused on passing the “greenest transportation package in state history,” which includes investments in electrifying ferries, maintaining and preserving rural roads, and providing free transit for youth under 18. Randall has also partnered with local tribes to address environmental issues such as remediating fish passage barriers and to preserve natural resources. Her work reflects a vision of economic growth rooted in environmental responsibility, a principle she plans to carry forward to Congress.



Advocating for Washington’s growing AAPI community

Randall recognizes that Washington’s AAPI population is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, with more than 604,000 Asian American and 70,000 Pacific Islander residents, across at least 48 distinct ethnic groups (according to the 2020 census). She emphasizes the importance of accurate, disaggregated AAPI data to understand and address the unique needs of these diverse communities, and is committed to elevating this issue at the federal level.



“Washington state is at the forefront of AAPI data disaggregation, a practice that is essential to understanding the experiences and needs of individuals and communities, identifying disparities in access and opportunity, and particularly as a prospective federal legislator, to being an effective advocate and policymaker.



In addition to the work, I hope to do bolstering educational and economic opportunities for our AAPI community, and expanding healthcare access for all Washingtonians, elevating the practice of data disaggregation to my work at the federal level will enable me to address the community’s needs.”



In addition, Randall is working to preserve and protect AAPI history. She has engaged with Japanese American constituents from Bainbridge Island about the history of Japanese incarceration and the importance of protecting the cultural status of the Minidoka National Historic Site in Idaho, such as the Eagledale ferry dock on Bainbridge island, to protect its historic preservation.

Emily Randall’s campaign prioritizes enhancing healthcare, improving educational and economic opportunity, and removing barriers of access. Her leadership, shaped by her personal experiences and commitment to equity, positions her as a dedicated advocate for all Washingtonians, especially those in marginalized communities. If elected, she pledges to bring this holistic vision to the national stage, ensuring that every voice in her district is heard and represented.