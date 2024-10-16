(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 3rd Congressional District: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: Fighting for working families and small businesses

Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez brings a unique perspective to Washington’s political landscape as a rural mom, tradeswoman, and small business owner. Representing Southwest Washington, she’s dedicated to policies that address rising costs, infrastructure, and economic fairness. Gluesenkamp Perez understands firsthand the struggles faced by small business owners and working families. In Congress, she works to bridge political divides, cut through bureaucratic barriers, and deliver common-sense solutions that matter to everyday Washingtonians.



“I am a rural mom and immigrant’s daughter who works in the trades. I co-own an independent auto repair and machine shop with my husband, Dean. We live with our young son in rural Skamania County at the end of a gravel road, get our water from a well, and internet from a radio tower. Needless to say, I am not your typical member of Congress. I know how hard it is to run a small business, find childcare, and get ahead in America. As a first-term Congresswoman, I am working to bring down costs, invest in the trades, secure our communities, and level the playing field for working people.”

Prioritizing affordability and small business success

Understanding that the cost of living is a key issue for her constituents, Gluesenkamp Perez advocates for a balanced approach to address these concerns. She’s focused on bringing down the cost of essential goods like gas, food, and housing without imposing burdensome regulations on rural residents. For example, she opposed legislation that would impose costly California emission and EV standards on rural car owners. Gluesenkamp Perez aims to reduce the deficit and address inflation while supporting the priorities of the communities she represents.

To support local businesses and small agricultural producers, Gluesenkamp Perez understands the need to combat corporate consolidation and reduce red tape, ensuring smaller enterprises have a fair shot to compete. Recognizing the impact of these challenges on Washington’s AAPI communities, she is committed to creating economic policies that level the playing field and make it easier for families to build stability and for local businesses to thrive.

Advocating for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy

Gluesenkamp Perez is committed to protecting personal freedoms. She views control over our own bodies as fundamental and advocates for women to have freedom to make reproductive choices without limited access to abortion, contraception, and IVF. Her support for reproductive rights resonates with those who share her commitment to protecting individual liberties from governmental overreach.



Building bipartisan bridges and focusing on infrastructure

Gluesenkamp Perez is proud to be ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress and in Washington state, consistently seeking common ground on critical issues. With her collaborative approach, she helped lead a group of five Republicans and five Democrats to support aid for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel to defend their democracies. She urged the Biden administration to secure the Southern border and voted to add and empower Border Patrol agents while co-sponsoring a bipartisan law to combat fentanyl.



A top priority for Gluesenkamp Perez is infrastructure, particularly replacing the aging I-5 bridge—a 107-year-old structure that needs critical attention. She became the first Congress member from Southwest Washington to secure federal funding to initiate this massive infrastructure project. For Gluesenkamp Perez, this undertaking isn’t just about improving transportation; it’s about creating jobs for American workers, using American steel, and preparing for the future.

Championing local concerns in Congress

Gluesenkamp Perez’s advocacy isn’t limited to sweeping federal policy; she’s rooted in the specific needs of her district. From childcare access to workforce development, she listens to her constituents’ concerns and champions policies that make a real difference. Her independently-minded approach and dedication to leveling the playing field for working families reflect her belief that Congress should serve all Americans, not just the powerful or well-connected.



Gluesenkamp Perez stands as a representative who is deeply connected to her community and in touch with its diverse needs. As she continues her first term, she remains focused on ensuring Washington’s Southwest region—and its AAPI communities—have the opportunities and support needed to thrive.