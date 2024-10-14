Congresswoman Suzan DelBene: Advocating for affordable living and AAPI inclusion

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, representing Washington’s 1st Congressional District, brings a commitment to the needs of Washington’s diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and to policies that promote economic equity, affordable healthcare, and civil rights protections. From engaging directly with community members at local events to championing progressive legislation in Congress, DelBene’s approach emphasizes both local impact and broader national progress.



Supporting small businesses and protecting civil rights

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DelBene supported relief packages that provided billions in grants and loans for small businesses, helping them navigate unprecedented challenges to ensure they could keep their lights on. She continues to prioritize small businesses in Washington, regularly meeting with owners in her district to hear their concerns and advocate for them, including most recently, the night market hosted by Indian American Community Services.



As a fierce supporter of voting rights, DelBene co-sponsored the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would ensure that states with repeated histories of voting rights violations within the last 25 years will require preclearance approval before modifying election rules and policies.

DelBene has taken steps to address visa backlogs after hearing directly from her constituents. She co-sponsored the Immigration Visa Efficiency and Security Act of 2023, which expands access to family- and employment-based visas in the United States and also expands the authority of the Department of Labor to investigate H-1B abuses. The Reuniting Families Act and Adoptee Citizenship Act further demonstrate her commitment to immigration reform by limiting visa processing delays for family preference visas and providing citizenship pathways for international adoptees legally adopted in the U.S. as children.

Affordable housing and healthcare for all

DelBene, a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, has long advocated for affordable housing. She championed the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, which strengthens the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to increase the supply of affordable housing. DelBene also spearheaded the expansionding of the Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty rates nearly in half before expiring at the end of 2022., Sheand is committed to reinstating and making this tax credit permanent, to address financial challenges faced by many families receiving less than the full credit amount.



Healthcare access remains a key area of focus for DelBene, who helped protect and expand the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and supports the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. DelBene voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which extended ACA subsidies, saving families an average of $800 per year on premiums and lowering prescription drug costs for seniors. She has heard from International Community Health Services (ICHS) and HealthPoint, two community health clinics that provide care to many members of theour AAPI community members, that these reforms are directly benefiting many of their patients.

Championing AAPI rights and public safety

DelBene has engaged with various AAPI organizations including the Chinese American Citizens Alliance, the Asian Real Estate Association of America, and the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies in Washington, D.C. SheDelBene has worked to advance federal legislation to combat discrimination affecting AAPI communities and increase our visibility.



“As a proud member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I have worked with my colleagues to advance legislation that will address hate crimes and discrimination against members of the AAPI community. I’ve supported efforts to disaggregate AAPI data collection by the Office of Management and Budget across the federal government to ensure the diversity of the community is appropriately visible and accounted for in federal policy. I’ve hosted round table conversations in the district with Washington state AAPI community leaders to addressing anti-AAPI hate and violence in the local community.”



DelBene also supports increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to enhance security and safety at high-risk nonprofit organizations and places of worship. SheDelBene also voted for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which facilitates the Department of Justice’s expedited review of hate crimes and requires monthly reporting on cases, disaggregated by victims’ demographics to ensure targeted support.



Congresswoman Suzan DelBene’s dedication to affordable housing, economic equity, and AAPI community advocacy embodies her commitment to building a better future for Washington’s 1First District. Through her work in Congress, she remains a steadfast advocate for the values and priorities of her constituents.