(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for the 10th Congressional District: Marilyn Strickland

Marilyn Strickland – Championing AAPI voices in Congress

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, a proud Korean American born in Seoul and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress, has spent her career advocating for policies that align with the values and needs of diverse communities, particularly those in Washington’s South Sound. As a former Mayor of Tacoma and now a member of Congress, Strickland is committed to addressing critical issues facing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities through meaningful and inclusive policies.



Advocating for economic equity and affordable living

Strickland emphasizes her dedication to creating a more inclusive economy that lowers costs for working families and small businesses. She has voted to increase affordable housing options, cap insulin prices at $35 per month, and protect Social Security and Medicare benefits. Recognizing the challenges posed by rising living costs, her legislative efforts focus on relieving financial burdens on families and seniors while ensuring that healthcare and housing are accessible.



Supporting caregiving and education

Strickland understands the importance of intergenerational caregiving and the need to support both seniors and children. She introduced a bipartisan plan to improve the quality of care across generations and address the fractured caregiving infrastructure. In education, she has voted to expand access to financial aid and tuition-free college programs, especially in high-demand fields like nursing, behavioral health, teaching, and building trades. By advocating for more vocational-technical training and apprenticeships, Strickland aims to expand more career paths for the community, fostering economic growth and stability.

Championing the military community and public safety

With tens of thousands of servicemembers, veterans, and military families in her district, which encompasses Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Strickland has prioritized support for the military community. She has led bipartisan legislation to combat food insecurity among military families and to increasegreater access to affordable housing. She is also committed to making communities safer, advocating for responsible solutions such as universal background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons, while simultaneously supporting increased funding for police, and fair law enforcement practices, andas well as community-based policing.

Bringing tangible results to the South Sound

Strickland’s track record speaks to her ability to deliver for her constituents. She helped advance the bipartisan infrastructure law that brought $7 billion in federal funding to improve roads, bridges, broadband access, and public transit in Washington. She has secured over $45 million in investments directly for the South Sound, including funding for clean water, road safety projects and support for Tribal Nations. In addition, her office has assisted over 1,700 residents with issues like Social Security benefits, passports, and other federal services, demonstrating her hands-on approach to governance.

Looking ahead: a commitment to the AAPI community

If re-elected, Strickland pledges to continue her support for AAPI communities in Washington and beyond.

“I have always advocated for policies that align with the values of our communities – while also encouraging, supporting, and mentoring AAPI community members who run for public office. Throughout my life, I have also recognized that the AAPI community is not a monolith, and that each community has different needs and priorities.”

She will advocate for more federal investments in safe, affordable housing, lowered costs for families, and support for small businesses, intergenerational caregiving, and protections for reproductive rights. Her dedication to championing AAPI voices has earned her support from numerous organizations, including the AAPI Victory Fund, the Asian American Action Fund, and ASPIRE PAC, among others, as well as from prominent AAPI leaders such as former Washington State Governor Gary Locke.



Marilyn Strickland’s leadership combines a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by AAPI communities with a commitment to meaningful and actionable policies. Her voice in Congress ensures that the needs of Washington’s South Sound and AAPI communities are faithfully represented, protected, and advanced for her constituents.