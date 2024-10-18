(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs: Safeguarding elections and advancing civic engagement

As Washington’s 16th Secretary of State and the first person of color to serve in the role, Steve Hobbs has prioritized safeguarding the integrity of our elections and creating an informed, inclusive and accessible civic landscape. Hobbs has supported increased election security for counties and invested in cybersecurity to combat election misinformation throughout the voting process. His commitment to increasing the visibility and resources of his office extends across voter engagement, public outreach, and support for minority communities, including the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Engaging and educating diverse communities

Under Hobbs’ leadership, the Secretary of State’s office has strengthened its outreach to AAPI and other underserved and disenfranchised communities. Recognizing the diverse linguistic and cultural needs of Washington’s AAPI residents, Hobbs has improved translation services and increased public visibility through participation in naturalization ceremonies and community events.



In addition to elections, the Secretary of State’s office also oversees state corporations, charities, archives and libraries. Hobbs has increased access to business services and has opposed censorship in public libraries. His office has also celebrated minority-owned businesses and championed initiatives that highlight the contributions of the AAPI community.

A track record of service and leadership

Hobbs brings extensive public service experience. In addition to leading the Secretary of State’s office, he serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Washington National Guard, and his military career expands over three decades. He also demonstrates his commitment to service as a member of the Nisei Veterans Committee, which honors the legacy of Japanese American soldiers and educates future generations about their contributions.



Before becoming Secretary of State, Hobbs served in the Washington State Senate as a member of the Members of Color Caucus (MOCC), where he worked to remove institutional barriers and create coalitions to advance legislation across racial lines. His experience in the MOCC and the Secretary of State office’s shared embrace of diversity have enabled him to lead in accomplishing significant progress in a short period of time.



Increasing voter access and civic engagement

Recognizing the challenges and barriers to voting that many marginalized communities face, Hobbs has prioritized increasing access to the ballot box. During his time in the state Senate, he supported policies such as pre-registration for young 16 and 17-year old students, same-day voter registration, and efforts to expand the ballot box. Now, as Secretary of State, his office worked with legislative partners to secure $5 million to establish teams dedicated to voter outreach and equity, which will support increased voter registration and participation throughout Washington.



“The Secretary of State’s office is immediately taking steps to provide timely election resources and information using a host of engagement tools to reach communities of all colors and backgrounds. As the first person of color to serve in this role, I recognize that this office serves as the leading voice to advance voting rights across our state.”



A future of inclusion and equity

By building civic engagement and resources, Hobbs aims to prepare Washingtonians for a future in which they are informed, civic-minded, and empowered to lead. Hobbs supports AAPI communities and is committed to equitable voter access. His vision includes ensuring that every eligible voter, regardless of background, has a voice to exercise their right to vote and is equipped to participate actively in the state’s democratic process. For this commitment, his experienced public service, and his actions to safeguard our secure elections, Hobbs is the candidate best qualified to continue to lead in this critical role.