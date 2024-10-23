(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Seattle City Council, Position 8: Tanya Woo

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo: A voice for Seattle’s AAPI community and advocate for safety, opportunity and equity

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo is a dedicated champion for Seattle’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, with a mission to ensure that everyone, has a voice in shaping the city’s future. Woo’s policies prioritize public safety, economic empowerment for small businesses, and affordable housing and education, addressing key challenges faced by the AAPI community in Seattle.



“My policies are deeply rooted in the belief that every community, including our AAPI community, deserves a seat at the table when shaping the future of this city. Over the years, I’ve led hundreds of community members into city and county halls, amplifying the voices that too often go unheard. I’ve stood firmly against systemic racism, displacement, and gentrification, ensuring that the AAPI community is not left behind.



While we are not a monolith, we need leadership that understands the unique experiences of being AAPI in Seattle. I’m committed to bringing that perspective to the City Council.”

A record of public safety advocacy and community action

Woo has long been a strong advocate for public safety, particularly for the Chinatown-International District (CID), which has been deeply impacted by crime and anti-Asian violence. The CID is the cultural heart of the AAPI community in Seattle and is listed as one of the nation’s most endangered historic neighborhoods.

CID community members commend Woo for stepping up amid rising anti-Asian racism and for leading safety initiatives, despite not being a politician at that time. Woo has organized community safety patrols and self-defense classes, set up senior escort programs and rallies, to help ensure that residents feel secure in their own neighborhood. Woo has consistently voted for safety in every council vote and fought to address issues like vandalism and targeted home invasion burglaries in Beacon Hill, and is working to secure budget allocations to fight for safety teams to monitor areas such as 12th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Woo has a balanced approach to law enforcement. She has worked closely with officers, participating in ride-alongs to better understand the challenges on the ground. She is pushing for smarter policing initiatives and supporting union contracts, recruiting and retention efforts. While ensuring that law enforcement has the resources needed to protect Seattle’s communities, she also advocates for reform to increase accountability and transparency. Woo will work to strengthen community policing and expand initiatives like CARE and REACH, which bring behavioral and mental health professionals to respond to non-criminal crises, promoting an approach that is both inclusive and effective.

Supporting small businesses and economic empowerment

With deep roots in Seattle’s small business community, Woo understands the economic challenges faced by AAPI-owned businesses. Her family has owned Kau Kau Restaurant for years, and her experience growing up around family-owned businesses has fueled her commitment to supporting small businesses. Woo plans to streamline the permitting process, cut red tape, and provide technical assistance to help entrepreneurs thrive. Her policies focus on helping new businesses, especially in historically underserved communities, get off the ground through mentorship and access to funding.

Woo’s grassroots support is evident through her community involvement, as she has helped start businesses and assisted local entrepreneurs in navigating complex lease negotiations and build-outs.

During the pandemic, many pressing issues such as homelessness and public safety went unaddressed. When businesses in the CID were hit with break-ins and vandalism, she organized a community watch group to patrol and protect the local businesses after hours, which has been instrumental in creating a sense of community resilience among business owners.

Affordable housing and education access

Woo recognizes that housing stability is essential for community strength. In her work rebuilding the Louisa Hotel into affordable housing, Woo demonstrated her commitment to preserving cultural heritage while creating accessible housing options for working families. She worked directly with developers, fought to retain the building’s historic jazz murals, and navigated complex regulations to ensure the project’s success. Woo understands how affordable housing can stabilize families and strengthen communities, and the balance needed between growth and affordability.



Woo also prioritizes education as a foundation for opportunity. She supports initiatives that close opportunity gaps, such as quality after-school programs, ensuring that every child in Seattle, regardless of background, has access to the resources they need to succeed. By prioritizing both housing and education, Woo aims to create pathways for success to build a Seattle that works for everyone.

A legacy of service and community dedication

Service runs deep in Woo’s family. Her grandfather co-founded Seattle’s only Chinese opera group, while her father helped establish the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. These family legacies inspire Woo’s dedication to community advocacy and cultural preservation. Through her involvement with the Seattle Chinese Girls Community Drill Team and as a teacher of Chinese cultural dance, Woo works to educate and mentor the next generation, fostering pride and awareness of Seattle’s rich cultural heritage.



Councilmember Woo’s commitment to public safety, economic opportunity and affordability, and cultural preservation embodies her dedication to Seattle and its AAPI communities. Her policies aim to ensure that Seattle remains a city where every community can thrive, reinforcing the values of equity, resilience, and inclusivity that are essential to the city’s future.



“Through all of this, my approach has been consistent—I listen, I collaborate, and I get things done. Whether it’s advocating for small business owners, improving public safety, or tackling housing affordability, I have a track record of rolling up my sleeves and delivering results that matter. And that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do if elected.”

