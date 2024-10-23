(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Legislative District 41, Position 2, State Representative: My-Linh Thai

Washington State Representative My-Linh Thai: Uplifting AAPI voices for resilience and inclusion

Washington State Representative My-Linh Thai, a first-generation refugee from Vietnam, brings a unique perspective to her role as a legislator, understanding the challenges faced by Washington’s Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Her policies are shaped by the lived experiences of these communities, reflecting her commitment to engage and ensure that AAPI voices are heard and represented in Washington’s laws.



“As an Asian woman and first generation refugee from Vietnam, I understand the struggles of our AANHPI community, not just from my own family’s experience but by engaging with many marginalized communities within our diaspora. My policies are informed by these engagements and it is my focus to uplift these voices when considering legislation. Our stories, our lived experience, and our wisdoms will not be overlooked, excluded, or devalued in my work.”

Championing cultural recognition and economic support

Thai has demonstrated her dedication to supporting Washington’s AAPI community through significant legislation that addresses both economic and cultural needs. Her sponsorship of measures to streamline and improve access to the Working Families Tax Credit has provided greater accessibility for essential relief for working families across the state, many of whom face rising costs and economic challenges. By focusing on policies that reduce barriers and facilitate support for resources, Thai aims to expand access and increase affordability for more families to secure financial stability.



A notable achievement of Thai’s is her successful sponsorship and passing of legislation recognizing Lunar New Year as a state holiday, a move that celebrates cultural heritage and acknowledges the contributions of AAPI communities. This recognition is a testament to her commitment to preserving cultural identity and promoting inclusivity, and signals to future AAPI generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.



Addressing key issues facing AAPI communities

Thai understands that the AAPI community prioritizes support for small businesses, cultural heritage preservation, and accessible healthcare services and intends to sponsor and support policies related to these key areas. She plans to advocate for policies that provide economic support to AAPI-owned small businesses, acknowledging the role they play in the cultural and economic fabric of Washington. She will continue the fight to eradicate the systemic roots of racism that create pervasive disparities in access that damage communities. As a trained pharmacist and former King County patient health advocate, Thai will continue to prioritize expanding access to affordable healthcare, with a focus on behavioral health services and culturally competent care to address the unique needs of AAPI residents.



A trusted leader for an inclusive Washington

Thai’s work reflects her journey, her community’s resilience, and her commitment to ensuring that every Washingtonian has access to the resources and respect they deserve. She is a dedicated voice and advocate for AAPI communities, and works to build policies supporting greater affordability and equity. With a focus on inclusivity and empowerment, Thai continues to lead with compassion and vision, making a lasting impact on Washington’s future.