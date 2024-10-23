(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Legislative District 28, State Senator: T’wina Nobles

Washington Senator T’wina Nobles: Advocating for AAPI communities and representation

Washington State Senator T’wina Nobles has dedicated her legislative career to ensuring that every community in Washington has the resources and opportunities needed to thrive. Representing a diverse constituency, Nobles is a steadfast ally to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, actively addressing and prioritizing their challenges in her legislation.

Supporting AAPI community services and cultural inclusivity

Nobles understands the importance of representation and the vital role that culturally relevant community services play in AAPI communities. She has worked closely alongside organizations and community leaders such as Faaluaina (Lua) Pritchard, executive director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), to support the growth and expansion of APCC and increase resources needed to serve the local community. Her support illustrates her commitment to cultural inclusivity, recognizing the importance of such organizations to build community connections, offering services for underrepresented AAPI populations, and fostering cultural awareness.



Nobles herself has personal ties to the Filipino community, through her sister and former stepmother, and knows firsthand the importance of protecting and uplifting AAPI communities so that their contributions are recognized and celebrated.

Prioritizing affordability for families

In her first term, Nobles delivered meaningful legislation to respond to immediate needs of her constituency while laying the groundwork for long-term solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped pass utility bill assistance measures, providing direct relief to an estimated 750,000 households and keeping families safe in their homes. She also expanded the Working Families Tax Credit, a measure that supports many working AAPI families. Nobles also supported legislation to reduce housing costs and create more affordable homeownership opportunities.



Reducing barriers and championing AAPI representation

Nobles’ policies are also tailored to meet the challenges of Washington’s AAPI community, including access to healthcare and addressing language barriers, which can limit resources and services.

“My policies focus on expanding healthcare access with culturally competent providers, and I’m committed to ensuring that language support services are integrated into healthcare systems. I’ve worked on housing policies that aim to combat displacement and increase affordability, issues that disproportionately affect AAPI families. As the sponsor of the AANHPI bill, I’ve made it a priority to address these needs directly and plan to reintroduce the bill in 2025 to continue advocating for our AAPI communities.”



As chair of the Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee in the legislature, Nobles championed and sponsored Washington Senate Bill 6314 (2023-24), to include Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history in Washington state social studies learning standards and to require the instruction of AANHPI history in grades K-12 public schools. Her sponsorship of the AANHPI bill underscores her commitment to supporting AAPI history and representation, and she is committed to reintroducing it in 2025.



Building an inclusive future for Washington

Nobles is committed to building a future where all communities have a “fair shot at success.” She works to reduce barriers, increase representation, and create a more equitable landscape for all, positioning her as a trusted advocate for the AAPI community.