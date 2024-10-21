(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Legislative District 27, State Senator: Yasmin Trudeau

Washington Senator Yasmin Trudeau: A Champion for AAPI voices and community-driven solutions

Washington State Senator Yasmin Trudeau brings a unique perspective to her role as the first Bengali American in the state legislature and a former commissioner on the Commission for Asian Pacific American Affairs. With a commitment to addressing the diverse needs of Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, Trudeau is dedicated to fostering dialogue, advocating for community-driven solutions, and supporting policies that uplift all Washingtonians.



Amplifying diverse AAPI voices and issues

Trudeau’s approach to policymaking is rooted in her understanding that AAPI communities are not a monolith. With diverse backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints, these communities often share common goals but may have different approaches to achieving them. Trudeau is committed to respecting this diversity and creating spaces for open discussion. As a legislator, she aims to continue lifting up AAPI issues and ensuring that the unique challenges they face are represented and addressed in state policy.



A proven track record in legislative success

Prior to the state senate, Trudeau worked as the legislative director for the Washington state Attorney General’s office. With her extensive legal and legislative experience, Trudeau was unanimously appointed by the Pierce County Council to replace retiring state senator Jeannie Darneille from Tacoma’s 27th Legislative District and then elected by voters in 2022.



Since joining the Washington State Senate, Trudeau has been an effective legislator, successfully passing multiple pieces of legislation each session. Her legislative work has delivered on key areas such as housing and homelessness, behavioral health, early learning, workforce development, and maternal fetal health—issues that impact Washingtonians across the state. As a key negotiator on the state’s capital budget, Trudeau secured essential funding for infrastructure and community programs, bringing resources to communities that need them most.

Advocating for community-driven solutions

Trudeau’s vision for governance is centered around community engagement and collaboration. She believes that true leadership involves listening and supporting solutions driven by the communities themselves, rather than imposing one-size-fits-all policies.



“I think it is important that we have leaders with an open door and an open mind. We don’t need more people telling our communities what is best for them. Nor would I assume that any one policy is universally loved or supported by, or even has the same impact on, all our diverse communities. This is why I would listen and see how to support community driven solutions. That is a commitment that will remain as long as I am trusted to lead.”



Trudeau’s inclusive approach underscores her respect for communities’ perspectives and her dedication to building solutions that reflect their voices.

A leader focused on equity and opportunity

With her background in advocacy and policy, Trudeau understands the importance of equity in state policy and budget decisions. Having personally experienced housing and food insecurity growing up, she understands how critical support and opportunities can give the chance for every person to thrive.



Her work on housing affordability, mental health services, and early learning highlights her commitment to creating opportunities and support systems for all Washingtonians, especially those in marginalized communities. Trudeau’s experience negotiating and passing significant legislation is a testament to her effectiveness as a lawmaker and her determination to improve lives across the state.



Trudeau’s approach to leadership is one of inclusivity, respect, and community empowerment. As a voice for Washington’s AAPI communities in the state legislature, she continues to champion policies that address diverse needs and promote equitable solutions. Her dedication to open dialogue and community-driven action makes her a trusted leader who is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the future of Washington.