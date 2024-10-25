(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Legislative District 10, Position 1, State Representative: Clyde Shavers

Washington State Representative Clyde Shavers: Advancing affordability, access and protection for communities

Washington State Representative Clyde Shavers is committed to advancing economic growth, public safety, and equitable access to quality education and healthcare. His legislative work is aligned with priorities of Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, including initiatives that support entrepreneurship, affordable housing, culturally responsive education, and health equity. Shavers is dedicated to creating policies that uplift AAPI communities and address the challenges they face.



Supporting entrepreneurship and safe communities

Shavers understands the importance of small businesses and affordable housing for AAPI families. He supports small business initiatives to strengthen AAPI entrepreneurship, recognizing that many AAPI residents rely on these businesses as both economic and cultural pillars in their communities. In addition, he advocates for affordable housing policies to build stable neighborhoods, essential for vibrant and resilient communities.



Public safety remains a priority for Shavers, with a focus on combating anti-Asian hate and violence. He is committed to promoting safe and inclusive communities and supports law enforcement and protection from hate crimes and other threats to public safety.

Advancing culturally responsive education and accessible healthcare

As vice chair of the House Education Committee (K-12), Shavers is a strong proponent of culturally responsive curricula and equitable access to resources for AAPI students. He believes that education should support the diverse cultural backgrounds of Washington’s students and provide them with the tools needed for success. He also sponsored a bill (HB 2236) to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) Core Plus programs, which provides students with hands-on learning experiences in fields like aerospace, maritime, and healthcare, aligning education with workforce needs.



Healthcare is another key focus for Shavers, who believes everyone should have access to quality, affordable healthcare. He advocates for improved services that emphasize culturally competent care. By addressing disparities in access, he aims to ensure that AAPI communities have equitable healthcare options that respect and accommodate diverse cultural backgrounds.



A proven record of impactful legislation

In his first term as a state representative, Shavers has an extensive legislative record. He was instrumental in passing Washington’s first major fusion technology bill, positioning the state as a leader in clean energy innovation. Shavers is also a member of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force, where he is actively shaping the future of artificial intelligence policy to ensure that Washington leads in innovation while also protecting public interests.



His legislation includes sponsorship of seven bills and co-sponsorship of over 30, addressing key issues that impact Washingtonians. Shavers demonstrates effective policymaking and commitment to advancing forward-thinking policies that pave the way for a secure and stronger future.

Protecting the vulnerable and uplifting AAPI communities

Having graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy, Shavers now represents the 10th Legislative District. He has spent his career in public service, fighting for freedoms and protecting the vulnerable and disadvantaged.



Shavers is currently drafting legislation to combat human trafficking by supporting Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs), who provide crucial care for victims and assist in prosecution efforts. He is also working on measures to combat scammers who target vulnerable communities, including immigrants. He is focused on addressing critical challenges faced by the AAPI community.



“My approach also includes enhancing mental and behavioral health resources in schools, promoting public safety, and ensuring culturally responsive education, all aimed at uplifting AAPI families and protecting their well-being.”

With nearly 20 bills planned for the upcoming legislative session, Shavers’ legislative agenda reflects his continued commitment to advancing policies to address key issues in an impactful way. He is dedicated to finding solutions as a public servant rather than a politician, and has proven effective in advocating for safe, affordable, and inclusive communities.

