(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Governor: Bob Ferguson

Attorney General Bob Ferguson for Governor: Championing equity and safety for Washington’s AAPI communities

As Washington State’s Attorney General and a candidate for Governor, Bob Ferguson has built a career on fighting for justice, economic equity, and public safety. With a focus on tough issues affecting Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, Ferguson’s vision for the state includes transformative changes in housing, public safety, and economic growth. His coalition-building approach prioritizes centering marginalized voices, ensuring that every Washingtonian has a fair chance to thrive.

Fighting anti-Asian hate and improving public safety

One of Ferguson’s core commitments is improving public safety in communities across the state. He emphasizes the need to stop the pervasive rise in anti-Asian hate and violence.

“Our public safety challenges are disproportionately impacting marginalized communities. Small businesses across Washington state are suffering, paying costs for vandalism. And the disproportionate rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders leaves too many people in our communities feeling unsafe.”

As governor, Ferguson plans to include $100 million in his budget to hire additional law enforcement officers. He also intends to create a dedicated Hate Crimes Unit within the State Patrol to enhance prevention and response efforts, reinforcing his dedication to ensuring every Washingtonian feels safe.



Beyond addressing hate crimes, Ferguson’s public safety strategy will invest in proven intervention programs, particularly for youth. He advocates for accountability in policing, aiming to shift the focus from reactive crime response to proactive crime prevention. Recognizing the impact of crime on small businesses, particularly in AAPI communities, Ferguson’s approach prioritizes both community safety and economic stability.



As Attorney General, Ferguson has been an advocate for supporting AAPI interests and leaders. He set up a civil rights division in his office named after Wing Luke and hired AAPI staff as key aides and in leadership positions. Ferguson has prioritized outreach and engagement with AAPI communities. He has spoken at Seattle’s Chinese Expulsion Remembrance event several times, toured and engaged with community members in the Chinatown International District, and led a lawsuit that protected the National Archives in Seattle, preserving records essential to understanding AAPI history, including those related to the Chinese Exclusion Act. He also understands the importance of protecting historic neighborhoods.

Ferguson’s campaign has received strong endorsements from AAPI leaders across the state, including Asian Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Empowerment, state Senators Bob Hasegawa, Joe Nguyen, Yasmin Trudeau, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and many other AAPI leaders across the state, underscoring his broad support within the community.

Tackling the housing and homelessness crisis

Ferguson understands the challenges and urgency of housing affordability and the homelessness crisis in Washington and is well-positioned to tackle such critical issues. His goal as Governor is ambitious: construct 200,000 new homes in the next four years and set a path to building one million units of affordable housing in the next 20 years. This effort would be supported by policies that make homeownership and renting more affordable and through public/private partnerships.

Along with state investments, Ferguson is committed to working with local communities to expand access to emergency shelters, behavioral health support, and permanent housing solutions to aid those experiencing homelessness. By addressing the root causes of homelessness, he aims to create a comprehensive and sustainable response to this critical issue.



A track record of defending Washingtonians

Ferguson’s record as Attorney General demonstrates his commitment to take on powerful interests and achieve significant wins for Washingtonians. He secured over $1 billion from opioid companies to address the crisis in Washington and led efforts to combat dark money in politics. He pursued lawsuits that protected reproductive freedom, access to contraception, environmental protections, and the rights of immigrants, among others. Ferguson’s history of taking a stand to challenge the status quo underscores his commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of his constituents.

A vision for economic equity and middle-class growth

Ferguson’s vision for Washington’s economy centers on strengthening the middle class. By lowering the costs of higher education and childcare, expanding access to economic opportunity, and making it easier for small businesses to operate, Ferguson plans to build economic policies that serve working families and create a foundation for growth. His approach also targets income inequality, a major barrier to long-term economic health, and includes support for affordable housing, worker protections, and greater health equity.

A governor for all Washingtonians

Ferguson’s approach to governance is rooted in community engagement and coalition-building. He demonstrates sensible leadership, is committed to bringing many voices to the table, and has a track record of defending the interests of Washington and its residents. He is engaged and committed to addressing the issues that matter most to AAPI and marginalized communities.



His experience in delivering results and his commitment to addressing tough issues with clear, deliberate plans positions him as the candidate best prepared to tackle Washington’s challenges. From public safety and affordable housing to economic growth, Ferguson’s platform is focused on fostering a safer, more equitable future for Washington state.

