(Editorial) Northwest Asian Weekly Endorsement Board Recommends for Attorney General: Nick Brown

Nick Brown for Attorney General: Committed to justice, equity, and safety for Washington’s AAPI Communities

Nick Brown, former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington and candidate for Washington state Attorney General, brings a career of dedicated public service and a commitment to advancing civil rights. Focusing on protecting marginalized communities, supporting economic opportunity, and addressing racial inequities, Brown’s vision for the Attorney General’s office reflects his deep understanding of the issues affecting Washington’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.

Prioritizing public safety and combating hate crimes

Brown has consistently made public safety a priority. As U.S. Attorney, he chaired the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Civil Rights, emphasizing the prevention and prosecution of hate crimes, and protecting the most vulnerable members of marginalized communities.



His commitment to keeping every Washingtonian safe resonates strongly with AAPI communities. He emphasizes the recent survey commissioned by The Asian American Foundation which spotlights that public safety and Anti-Asian attacks are a major problem in Seattle.

“My goal as Attorney General is to ensure all Washingtonians feel safe in their communities, supported by their state government, and have equal economic opportunity to that of their peers, and my policies align with that. I saw the recent survey results that showed that nearly two in five AANHPI residents in Seattle have experienced an anti-Asian incident in the last year, and the number was nearly one in two for residents of the CID. That is a shocking and unacceptable number. Rest assured I am fully committed to working to protect the AAPI community from hate, and anti-Asian hate crimes will be a priority for the civil rights division in the Attorney General’s office if I am elected.”



In addition to addressing hate crimes, safety and criminal justice will continue to be top priorities for Brown. As U.S. Attorney, he has extensive experience prosecuting large-scale drug dealers and cartels, as well as white supremacists threatening violence against minority community members, demonstrating his capacity to confront dangerous violent crime. Whether it’s safety from gun violence, the dangers of drugs like fentanyl, and discrimination, Brown is committed to keeping all Washingtonians safe.

Advocating for economic equity and opportunity

Brown is a strong proponent of equal access to economic opportunity for minority-owned businesses, including AAPI-owned enterprises, which often face systemic barriers. He has pledged to support the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises, ensuring these businesses can compete for state contracts and thrive in Washington’s economy. In a time when programs for minority-owned businesses are increasingly under attack, Brown is committed to defending equitable access and creating a level playing field for all.



Housing affordability is another key issue Brown aims to tackle. Recognizing the impact of economic disparities, rising housing costs, and homelessness on AAPI communities, he plans to advocate for policies that increase housing supply, address income inequality, and support those who are struggling in Washington’s expensive housing market.

Expanding language access and addressing racial inequities

Brown is aware of the language barriers faced by AAPI communities, particularly among elders and immigrants with limited English proficiency, which can hinder their access to public resources. As Attorney General, he will prioritize implementing comprehensive language access policies to ensure that translation and interpretation support are adequately available across public services. By improving language access, Brown aims to bridge the gap between AAPI communities and the essential services they need, building greater equity and inclusion.

He is also committed to addressing systemic racial inequities, including the lack of disaggregated data that often treats AAPI communities as a monolith. He will advocate for policies that mandate disaggregated data collection and reporting across healthcare, education and employment, recognizing that each community has unique experiences and may face different socioeconomic challenges. This approach will enable targeted policy solutions that reflect the diverse needs of Washington’s AAPI communities.

A proven track record of service and leadership

Brown is the most experienced candidate for the Attorney General’s office. From his service as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Army, protecting soldiers from fraud, to his role as General Counsel for Governor Jay Inslee, where he helped end the death penalty and stood against the Muslim ban, Brown’s career is marked by a commitment to justice and equality. Having been a partner at a large law firm, Brown also brings key management experience serving public, private and non-profit clients to defend public rights, consumer and worker protections and other civil issues. As the U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, he has experience prosecuting large-scale crime and complex litigation cases and is equipped to tackle complex issues in the future.



Brown demonstrates leadership in empowering the underrepresented. In his work with Governor Inslee, he worked closely with the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and led efforts to appoint new judges, resulting in the most BIPOC and women judges ever appointed in state history, including Justice Mary Yu, the first Asian to serve on the Washington State Supreme Court. As a board member and volunteer with the Washington Leadership Institute, he has mentored numerous AAPI attorneys and is dedicated to helping young attorneys from underrepresented populations grow personally and professionally.



Brown’s extensive experience and leadership makes him the most qualified candidate for Attorney General. With a vision focused on safety, equity, and justice, Nick Brown is prepared from day one to lead the Attorney General’s office in addressing the issues that matter most to Washington and AAPI communities.