Ed Hill’s final comedy special

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The comedy special, “Stupid Ed,” marks the third and final one for Taiwanese-Canadian Ed Hill.

But it’s not the end for the 40-year-old Vanouver, B.C.-based comedian who is still doing live stand up comedy.

“To me, it’s a very different medium,” he said of his comedy specials. “It’s not like live shows. Essentially, you are making a film. And the way I’ve done my specials is that they are different.”

“The nature of the content of the special is that it’s a nice wrap up.” Hill’s first special, “Candy and Smiley,” debuted in 2021 and was filmed during the pandemic. In 2022, he released “Love at the Mix,” another comedy special filmed at a Vancouver comedy club. “Stupid Ed” is the third and final special, according to the comedian.

Hill did not dismiss doing more video specials.

“I think I might move into more of a documentary style for future projects. I kinda want to do something beyond straight up comedy.”

At a time when everyone seems to be pushing content, Hill wants to do something more substantive.

“I don’t want to be a part of this ‘rat race’ anymore,” he quipped.

“Doing these comedy specials, they are marked destinations. You are doing your material development for the final destination of recording,” Hill explained. “Sometimes it’s not a fluid process,” Hill said of filming comedy specials. “I want to step away from that and make it a more fluid process.”

The veteran comedian spent time in New York early last year performing his show in preparation for the special. During this time, he was able to gain some valuable input on his show.

“It’s no longer about being funny, although it’s still important, but people are spending more time listening.” He recalls one audience member that spoke with him after a show. She told him although she was not intending to come to the show, she was glad she came.

The takeaway theme of “Stupid Ed” is love and the concept of acceptance and being okay with being yourself.

Hill continues to work in the mental health field and filmed “Stupid Ed” at his office.

“We had to clear the office and rearrange everything…lighting and spacing had to be flipped.” It was Hill’s idea to shoot the special at his office. “We were looking at different possibilities, but the nature of the special was do I want to do something everyone was doing or do something different.”

The shooting of the special took 14 to 16 hours and was a closed set with no audience, as the concept was that the show was made for an “audience of one.” Hill said they took multiple takes, with multiple camera angles for the special. Based on the content, Hill explained that the filming was “intense.”

In this special, Hill appears to be doing his comedy show before someone and the viewer is an observer of the conversation. As is the norm for Hill’s specials, Hill gives observations about parents, family, and himself. He does provide an introspective ending with a message for all.

Life has changed for Hill as he now has a 1-year-old girl at home and wants to be around to spend time with her. “Travel is more targeted,” said Hill of his comedy tours. “The tours are not as extensive as before.”

Although he will no longer be filming comedy specials, Hill is currently working on new material and will be performing it in front of live audiences.

Originally from Taiwan, Hill moved to Canada with his parents when he was 10 years old. He began doing stand up comedy after taking a class during college. In 2021, he was the first Taiwanese-Canadian to release a comedy special with “Candy and Smiley.” It received rave reviews and it was picked by National Public Radio as one of the best comedy specials of 2021.

Stupid Ed is available in wide distribution, including Amazon.com, Apple TV, Vimeo, and other streaming platforms. You can follow him on Instagram @KingEdHill and his website at www.kingedhill.com.

