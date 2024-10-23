Diwali officially added to Pennsylvania’s state holiday calendar

Diwali is now officially a state holiday in Pennsylvania, following Governor Josh Shapiro’s signing of Senate Bill 402 on Monday.

The new law, which highlights the cultural significance of Diwali, was passed with bipartisan support and marks a historic recognition of the “Festival of Lights” and the diverse traditions of the state’s Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities.

This year, Diwali will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3—with the central celebration on Oct. 31.

At the signing event, hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American & Pacific Islander Affairs, Shapiro emphasized the holiday’s values of light over darkness and its importance to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

State Sen. Nikil Saval co-sponsored the legislation, with strong bipartisan support in both chambers. “Wherever we’re from and whatever our background, all of us deserve to have our cultures recognized and honored. As the number of Asian Americans grows steadily here in Pennsylvania and across the country, our Commonwealth’s official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion,” said Saval.