Court issues 10-year restraining order on woman accused of racist tirade against Chinese neighbor

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A King County Superior Court pro tem judge renewed a restraining order for Zhen Jin, an elderly Chinese American woman who suffered ongoing racist abuse by neighbors who live in the same condominium complex. Due to continued evidence of harassment, the restraining order was issued for 10 years.

The hearing sought to extend a restraining order that expired this past June. But due to court logistics, it was held over until September.

Jin cares for her elderly, blind uncle, a Palestinian American man in their condo. The neighbors, Agnes Miggins and Burton Hill, were served with a restraining order to refrain from harassing her and her uncle. The dispute stems from an argument over Miggins and Hill’s dog walking without a leash through the complex. In August 2022, a heated confrontation took place between the neighbors. A recording of the confrontation captured Hill, a Seattle Police Officer off duty at the time, using abusive language including a sexist slur toward Jin.

The audio clash between neighbors included the termination of Hill after it was published by the media. In September 2023, the Chinese Information and Social Service Center filed a complaint with the Seattle Police on behalf of Jin. As a result, an investigation took place into the incident. An Office of Police Accountability investigation took place and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed with the Northwest Asian Weekly that Hill “was separated” from SPD on May 13, 2024.

The hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 24, confirmed that the harassment toward Jin continues. Jin’s attorney, Joyce Shui, argued that the neighbors continue to interfere with Jin’s home by pounding on the ceiling from their condo causing her to have heart palpitations. On at least one occasion, she has gone to the Emergency Room as a result.

“The two victim-survivors have endured abuse for almost three years. They have been to court more than 20 times, including 11 hearings,” said Joyce Shui, the attorney for Jin and her uncle. “Given the time and profound trauma, 10-year protection orders could provide a measure of justice and solace,” she added in a written response to the Northwest Asian Weekly. However, the harasser has continued to sidestep the order. So the nightmare is not over.”

Shui stated that Miggins drove a previous tenant out of the condo due to the continued harassment. Miggins had shouted “One down, one to go,” at Jin as that tenant was moving out. According to Shui, the statement conveyed that Wiggins is trying to drive Jin out too. “Ms. Jin does not have current plans to move out,” added Shui. “There are severe economic damages that occur because the board (previously run by Ms. Wiggins) is not allowing them to rent out their properties and refusing to grant a hardship exemption, which is provided for in the governing documents.”

The Court also issued an order precluding Miggins from being on the Homeowners Association Board. Attorneys on behalf of Jin and her uncle argued that Miggins’ control over the board would continue to hinder the two. Jin has made several attempts requesting the enforcement of homeowner rules to no avail.

Miggins’ lawyer argued that she had gone to therapy and “feels completely different now.”

One of the issues in this neighbor dispute was the neighbors’ dog. Jin had complained about it being off leash throughout the complex. According to her lawyer, Miggins believed that they were going to kill her dog. He cited an incident in which Jin placed bones in Miggins’ yard. Jin’s attorney denied this action. The Court indicated that Miggins’ dog would not be removed.

The Court ruled to continue the restraining order due to the allegations lodged by Jin of the continued harassment of her and her uncle by Miggins. The Court believed the claims in Jin’s declaration reflecting the continued abuse toward her despite the previous anti-harassment order.

According to Court documents, Jin requested a permanent restraining order against Miggins and Hill. Jin’s attorney cited the fact that despite stating in previous Court hearings that she would not harass Jin, she has continued to intimidate and harass her. In Court papers, Jin states that Miggins had stuck out her middle finger at her whenever Miggins saw Jin, yelled out accusations at her door in the middle of the night, and threatened to call the police on Jin. She has even employed others to harass and intimidate Jin. Although the Court did not order a permanent restraining order, the order is through Sept. 24, 2034.

Jason can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.