Biden taps Helen Beaudreau to lead WHIAANHPI

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden has appointed Helen Beaudreau as the new executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI), the administration announced.

Beaudreau, a first-generation Korean American, brings nearly two decades of public service experience to the role, including positions at the White House National Security Council and the Peace Corps. She succeeds Krystal Ka‘ai, who stepped down earlier this week to join the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

“Helen embodies President Biden’s vision when he reinvigorated the President’s Advisory Commission and the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders – an unwavering commitment to lift up our community and our people,” said United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai. “Helen’s wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable, but as a first generation American, she also brings empathy and compassion, especially for the most vulnerable and for the next generation. I am excited to partner with her as we continue this important work.”