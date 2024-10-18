Asia’s middle class is fueling a travel boom

More Asians than ever are traveling, and it’s shaking up the global tourism scene.

A new study from Expedia Group gathered insights from 4,000 respondents across China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

It found that they plan to spend around 23% of their income on travel in the coming year, often cutting back on other expenses to make room for trips. A significant 81% of respondents said travel remains a top priority, even with economic challenges. Some are willing to forego big purchases like new cars or tech upgrades (39%), while others are choosing travel over dining out (32%).

The survey also revealed some interesting travel habits across different markets. On average, these travelers plan to visit four destinations over a 10-day trip.

Indian travelers, in particular, are known for planning longer journeys, averaging 14 days with five or more stops. In contrast, travelers from Vietnam tend to keep their trips shorter, averaging about eight days with fewer destinations on their itinerary.

When it comes to planning their trips, Asian travelers are all about digital convenience. While some still turn to travel agents, most use online booking platforms like Expedia, with 72% relying on them to organize their trips. From booking hotels (73%) and flights (70%) to finding activities and excursions (52%), they’re embracing digital tools to make travel seamless. In fact, a whopping 83% have a travel app on their phones, with 36% using them regularly.

And while not all are “Crazy Rich Asians,” there’s no doubt that many are seeking top-tier experiences when they travel.

Travelers from China, Singapore, and Vietnam are especially keen on gourmet dining, while those from India prioritize first-class or business-class flights. Meanwhile, Indonesian travelers often seek out private tours. Across the board, upgrades for flights and accommodations are popular, and all-inclusive packages have high appeal in markets like India (61%), Indonesia (61%), and Vietnam (58%).