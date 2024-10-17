ACRS concert gala: A night of music, unity, and $310K  in support

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) raised over $310,000 at its first live concert gala on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Over 450 community leaders, elected officials, supporters, and volunteers gathered at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue to raise funds for programs and services that benefit Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, and other communities facing disparities across the Washington region.

The event was hosted by singer/songwriter, activist, and Totem Star founder Daniel Pak, who served as emcee. Attendees enjoyed live performances by Pak and his band, The Lolos; the Vietnamese Student Association at the University of Washington Moonlit Lotus dance group; and powerful client stories that highlighted the impact of ACRS’s work and mission.

This year’s theme, “Our Voice Changes the Future,” highlighted the importance of nurturing and empowering youth voices.

“When adults support young people in creating safe, affirming environments, young people thrive and lead with impact,” said ACRS Executive Director Michael Byun. “We also recognize the importance of working alongside them to challenge the dehumanizing narratives often surrounding youth, empowering them to become solution-makers in our community.”