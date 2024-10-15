A new Filipina Barbie celebrates Filipino American History Month

In a tribute to Filipino culture, Mattel Creations has unveiled the ‘Barbie Styled by Design Doll 2’ designed by Carlyle Nuera. Released on Oct. 9 to coincide with Filipino American History Month, this new Barbie doll is more than just a toy—it’s a celebration of heritage and representation.

Nuera, drawing on his Asian American roots, has transformed traditional Filipino fashion into haute couture. From the intricate bahay kubo designs adorning her bakya platforms to the elegant gold janggay jewelry sparkling on her fingers, every detail reflects Nuera’s deep connection to his Filipino identity.

“I could have designed anything but I knew this was an opportunity to do something meaningful for my people in the spirit of representation,” Nuera said in an Instagram post. “I am sooo hyped for this Barbie to finally be out in the world and hopefully make the anaks feel seen, represented, inspired and proud.”

Nuera, whose earlier creation, the Mutya Barbie in 2015, was also a homage to Filipino culture, sees this new doll as a continuation of that legacy and described it as the “lil sis that always be galabanting”