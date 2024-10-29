A call to vote no on key initiatives

My name is Arushi Sharma, and I’m the daughter of two Indian immigrants who taught me the importance of community and opportunity. Growing up as a lifelong Washingtonian, I’ve seen firsthand how our state values working together and lifting each other up. This November, we face a critical decision—four ballot initiatives that could fundamentally alter the future of our state. I-2109, I-2117, I-2124, and I-2066 threaten to undo the progress we’ve made together, impacting all of Washington, especially immigrant families who seek a fair shot and a secure future.



As a young voter who cares deeply about our schools, environment, and the well-being of our families, I feel compelled to speak out against these harmful initiatives.

I-2109 would repeal the capital gains tax that funds essential programs like education, childcare, and early learning. Growing up here, I’ve seen how important quality education is for giving kids from all backgrounds a strong foundation. This tax, which only affects the very wealthy, has raised nearly $900 million for our schools. If we lose this funding, our schools and opportunities for children across Washington will suffer—all so a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals can have a tax break. As the daughter of immigrants, I know that education is often the only way forward; we cannot afford to lose the resources that make it accessible.

I-2117 would roll back protections that keep our air and water clean and cut funding for transportation projects, leading to more pollution and traffic congestion. Washington’s beautiful environment—our forests, rivers, and clean air—is part of what makes this state a great place to live. Programs like free transportation for youth in King County, which many students like me rely on, would be at risk. Passing I-2117 would harm the environment and disrupt programs that so many immigrant families rely on to thrive.

I-2124 threatens WA Cares, the long-term care benefit that millions of Washingtonians count on. Caring for loved ones as they age or deal with disabilities shouldn’t force families into impossible decisions. In my own community, I’ve seen elders who rely on these services to maintain their independence. Our families value caring for older generations, and without WA Cares, countless individuals would lose the support they need to balance work and caregiving.

I-2066 would increase energy bills and roll back progress toward clean, affordable energy, keeping us dependent on outdated, inefficient technology and making it harder for families to afford basic utilities. Clean energy isn’t just about protecting the environment—it’s about creating a future that is affordable for everyone.

These initiatives are being funded by millionaire Brian Heywood, who has spent millions to push these measures for his own benefit. His interests do not represent the hardworking families of Washington, and if these initiatives pass, it’s our families, communities, and future that will suffer.



Asian Americans in Washington have always had a powerful voice in shaping our state’s future. This election season, let’s use that voice to protect the values and progress we hold dear. Join me in voting NO on I-2109, I-2117, I-2124, and I-2066. Together, we can defend what matters most and keep Washington a great place for everyone.



Arushi Sharma, originally from Woodinville, is a Political Science and Economics major at the University of Washington and a fellow at Fuse Washington. Passionate about voter engagement and raising awareness of critical local issues, Arushi is dedicated to empowering her community to participate actively in Washington state politics.