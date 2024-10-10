10 actions to take charge of your personal finances

By Rocky Fong

With the holiday season around the corner, now is an opportune time to take stock of your personal finances and get ahead of your 2025 New Year’s resolutions. No matter what turn the economy, elections, and markets take, there are actions you can take to help optimize your personal finances.

Rocky Fong, Chase community manager, offers 10 action items to help you take charge of your personal finances, assess your current standing, and set yourself up for success.

Create a wealth plan : Develop a comprehensive wealth plan to ensure your personal and financial goals are well-aligned with your available resources. Tools like J.P. Morgan’s proprietary planning tool, Wealth Plan, can identify your risk exposure and cash flows to achieve your goals. Hold the right amount of cash : With expected interest rate cuts, ensure you have the right amount of cash on hand, and consider yield opportunities that match your time horizon and liquidity needs. Maximize investment opportunities : Volatility may resurface during election season. Stay invested for your long-term goals and evaluate opportunities to invest excess cash. Complete the annual “to-dos” : This includes funding retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, taking required minimum distributions, and making annual exclusion gifts to maximize tax benefits. Review your life insurance policies : Ensure your life insurance coverage is adequate to protect your loved ones. Update beneficiaries and consider whether additional coverage is needed. Increase your portfolio’s tax efficiency : Implement strategies to minimize taxes on your investments, such as tax-loss harvesting and utilizing tax-advantaged accounts. Review your asset ownership designations : Ensure your assets are properly titled to reflect your current wishes and potentially provide tax benefits. Plan your charitable giving : Develop a charitable giving strategy that aligns with your values and maximizes tax benefits. Consider donor-advised funds or charitable trusts. Host a family meeting : Discuss money and family values with your family members. Align on values, disclose age-appropriate information, and build financial literacy skills. Be cybersafe in a changing world : Enhance cybersecurity measures to protect against scams and deepfakes. Verify contacts, use safe words, and be cautious with links and attachments.

By taking these steps, you can better navigate the uncertainties of the economy and markets, and set yourself up for financial success in 2025. For more personalized advice, consider consulting with a financial advisor who can help tailor these actions to your specific situation.

