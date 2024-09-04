Yoo joins WA Dept of Commerce as new assistant director

Grace Yoo will join the Washington State Department of Commerce Director as assistant director, leading the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness (OEDC). Her appointment was announced on Wednesday by Commerce Director Mike Fong.

“I’m delighted to welcome Grace on board. Her business and international experience, coupled with her background and passion for topics crucial to human rights and equity, are ideally aligned with the department’s work and strategic priorities moving forward,” said Fong.

“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the OEDC team to translate Washington’s global competitiveness into jobs, economic development and thriving small businesses here at home in all 39 counties,” Yoo said.

Before joining the governor’s cabinet, Yoo worked for Starbucks, where she led the company’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its retail stores. President Joe Biden’s administration recognized her team as part of the federal Buy Clean initiative.

Prior to joining Starbucks, Yoo served as a diplomat with the U.S. Foreign Service. She also served in several roles at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C.

Yoo has a bachelor’s degree in East Asian studies from UCLA and a master’s degree in international and intercultural communications from American University. She is based in Seattle and speaks Korean, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese.