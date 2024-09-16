YMCA counselor arrested for inappropriate contact with children

Redmond detectives arrested a camp counselor on Sept. 11, after he reportedly molested two children during a YMCA summer camp at Redmond schools.

The counselor, Leonardo Louie, 18, worked for the YMCA of Greater Seattle when the reported assaults occurred sometime between July 8 and Aug. 23.

Louie was charged with two counts of child molestation in the first degree.

“We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about inappropriate actions by adults and remind them to tell a trusted adult immediately if unwanted contact occurs,” said Chief Darrell Lowe.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case or other potential victims should contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.