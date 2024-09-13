Wing Luke Museum Executive Director Joël Barraquiel Tan steps down

The Wing Luke Museum announced today that Joël Barraquiel Tan is stepping down as executive director.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Wing Luke Museum and to work alongside such a dedicated team and supportive community,” said Barraquiel Tan. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and our work to expand our understanding of arts and culture as core to individual and community well-being. I believe that the organization is well-positioned for continued success. While it was a difficult decision to make, I feel that this is the right time for me to explore new directions and opportunities.”

Barraquiel Tan joined the Wing Luke Museum as executive director in April 2022, just as the Seattle region began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In his two-and-a-half years in the role, he led the Wing through a period of growth and expansion with a focus on increasing understanding and lifting up the voices of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander experience through vivid storytelling and inspiring exhibits that advance racial and social equity.

The Board of Trustees will soon begin a search for a new executive director to lead the organization into its next chapter. An interim executive director will be named shortly to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations.