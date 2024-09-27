White House holds first-ever Chuseok celebration

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

President Biden and Vice President Harris hosted the first-ever Chuseok Celebration at the White House on Sept. 17. The White House invited about 100 prominent Korean American leaders and U.S. officials from across the country to the White House for this event, which was made possible under an initiative led largely by former and current Korean American White House officials, according to the Korea Herald.

This event comes at a time when there is a record number of Korean Americans serving in the United States Congress. There are currently four members of Congress of Korean descent, including Washington’s own Marilyn Strickland of the 10th congressional district. Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey is also positioned to make history by becoming the first U.S. Senator of Korean descent.

Prominent Korean American leaders in attendance included Kim, Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii Sylvia Luke, Assistant U.S. Attorney General Todd Kim, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House Dan Koh. U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherin Tai provided keynote remarks.

Several Washington state and locally elected officials were also in attendance. Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho was the only elected leader representing the Pacific Northwest region. Cho is also Northwest Asian Weekly’s Board Director.

“It was a true honor to be the only Korean American leader from the Pacific Northwest to attend the White House for this historic event,” said Cho. “Koreans have a history of immigration to the United States that spans over 120 years. This year’s celebration of Chuseok at the White House marks the tremendous progress we have made as a community in this country. I think it’s safe to say, ‘We have arrived,’ and our ancestors would be proud. I thank President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for welcoming our community to the hallowed grounds of the White House. The takeaway for me was ‘Korean American history is American history.’ I couldn’t be more proud.”

In his congratulatory note, President Biden highlighted that the Korean community has woven their vibrancy, culture, and contributions to the tapestry of our country.

“Rooted in more than a millennium of traditions and customs, Chuseok reminds us not only of the rich heritage of the Korean community but also of the universal bonds that unite people all around the world,” Biden said in his written message.

Chuseok is the Korean mid-Autumn festival—celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunisolar calendar. It is the biggest traditional holiday in South Korea, in which folks visit their ancestral hometowns, share a feast of traditional foods, and give offerings to ancestors.