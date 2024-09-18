Seattle City Council passes bill to establish SODA Zones in CID, downtown to combat drug crisis

The Seattle City Council passed a bill 8-1 on Tuesday, aimed at disrupting the city’s open-air drug markets.

If signed by the mayor, the new law will go into effect 30 days after the date of his signature.

The bill establishes two “Stay Out of Drug Area” (SODA) zones.

SODA Zone 1 is located in downtown Seattle, while SODA Zone 2 encompasses the Chinatown-International District (CID). The latter zone stretches from South Main Street to South Dearborn Street, with its western perimeter including the westernmost edge of Interstate 5 and all adjacent sidewalks. The eastern perimeter runs along Boren Avenue to Rainier Avenue South.

The Seattle City Council also voted in favor of “SOAP” zones, or Stay Out of Area of Prostitution.

This legislation will make selling or buying a sex act a misdemeanor within the city of Seattle and will make promoting loitering for the purposes of prostitution a gross misdemeanor.

The zone is on Aurora Avenue from North 85th Street to North 145th Street.