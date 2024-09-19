Seattle CID Night Market returns 

The much-anticipated Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID) Night Market is set to return this Saturday, featuring local street vendors, food trucks, and cultural performances, celebrating the rich heritage of the neighborhood.

The Night Market, established in 2006, has been a hallmark event in the CID for over 20 years. However, the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2023, it went on hiatus due to rising costs and a lack of sponsors. Thanks to a $250,000 donation from Amazon, the Night Market is making a comeback in 2024, and the donation ensures its continuation through 2026.

In celebration of the market’s return and to help combat food insecurity in our community, Amazon is teaming up with Uwajimaya to combat food insecurity.



Denise Moriguchi, president and CEO of Uwajimaya, expressed the importance of this collaboration.

“At Uwajimaya, we’ve been a proud part of this community since 1928, and we believe in the strength of community and the importance of giving back. Partnering with Amazon on this food drive allows us to leverage our shared commitment to supporting local families, especially during the back-to-school season when the need for nutritious meals is crucial. By working together, we’re able to make a lasting impact, both by providing essential resources and by strengthening the cultural fabric of the neighborhoods we’ve served for nearly a century.”

Amazon will contribute 50,000 pounds of food to local food banks, including Asian Counseling and Referral Services, Hopelink, and the West Seattle Food Bank. Meanwhile, Uwajimaya will launch an in-store donation campaign to fund its donation of an additional 50,000 pounds of food.

The Night Market runs from 1–9 p.m. on Sept. 21. For more information, go to www.seattlechinatownid.com