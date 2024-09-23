Seattle-Based National Asian Pacific Center on Aging gets $10M job-training grant

On Sept. 20, it was announced the Seattle-based National Asian Pacific Center on Aging (NAPCA) will receive a $10,091,442 federal grant to continue operating its Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Administration.

“For 45 years, the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging has been connecting older AANHPI adults to resources that help them learn new skills, stabilize their finances, and join our region’s growing workforce. This grant will also allow NAPCA to expand and improve existing partnerships ranging from day cares to public libraries that benefit the local community,” Sen. Maria Cantwell said.

SCSEPs are community service and work-based job training programs for older Americans. The program provides training for low-income, unemployed seniors. Participants must be at least 55, unemployed, and have a family income of no more than 125% of the federal poverty level.

From its Seattle headquarters, which employs more than 30 people, NAPCA supports program activities nationwide targeting Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander older adults that include:

Outreach and recruitment of underserved seniors for part-time, temporary training opportunities;

Community Service Assignments (CSAs) for older workers at host agencies that align with participants ’ goals and individualized employment plan s ;

Skills development, e.g., English, computer , and software; and

Job searches, opportunities, social connections, and other services/supports that reduce barriers to employment.