Sandra Tong sworn in as San Francisco’s interim fire chief

Sandra “Sandy” Tong was sworn in as San Francisco’s interim fire chief on Tuesday, following the retirement of Jeanine Nicholson. Not only is she making history as the first Asian American fire chief in San Francisco, but she’s also the first chief to come from outside the traditional firefighting ranks.

Tong’s career began in San Francisco as a field paramedic, followed by a role in the 911 dispatch center. She later managed the ambulance division at Station 49, overseeing personnel, fleet, and operations.

“I have known Sandy Tong for many, many years, and she has consistently stepped up to the plate,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “The fire department does an extraordinary job of responding to emergencies and putting out fires and saving lives and doing all the incredible work. But almost 80 percent of the calls that come into the department come from the EMS division, and it requires someone who understands.”



She holds a bachelor’s degree in Sino-Soviet Relations from UC Berkeley and a doctorate in Organizational Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology.