Netflix sued for copyright violations in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI) alleging copyright and trademark infringement against Netflix and the producers of the series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.” It is now awaiting a response from Netflix and the producers.

Directed by Hiren Kamod, the series delves into the 1999 plane hijacking. ANI claims the series used its footage without permission, including clips of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pakistan’s General Parvez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar.

Sidhant Kumar, ANI’s lawyer, points out that four out of six episodes feature ANI’s footage, with one clip displaying ANI’s logo, which he claims infringes on their trademark.

ANI has asked the court to remove those four episodes and to blur its logo.

Hiren Kamod, representing the producers, disputes these claims, asserting the footage was legally obtained from Conceptual and Wilderness for $235,000.

Kamod notes that Reuters, a stakeholder in ANI, provided the footage to these firms, countering ANI’s allegations.