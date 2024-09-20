Jaipur Literature Festival blends literature, culture, and good eats

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The celebrated Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) has been in business since 2008. But this is the first year it’s come to Seattle.

The original JLF was co-founded in 2008 at Jaipur, India, by Indian writer Namita Gokhale and India-based Scottish historian William Dalrymple.

In the words of the University of Washington’s Dr. Alka Kurian, who was instrumental in bringing the JLF to town, the festival has “undergone significant evolution since its inception, from a relatively small-scale event to one of the largest literary festivals in the world, representing a democratic and inclusive platform offering access to all.

“Every year, the festival brings together a diverse mix of the world’s greatest and award-winning writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, tech and business leaders, sports people, and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. The festival has become a dynamic and multifaceted cultural phenomenon, reflecting the changing landscape of literature, ideas, and global connectivity. It continues to innovate and adapt to remain relevant in an ever-changing world while staying true to its core values of celebrating creativity, fostering dialogue, and promoting the love of literature.”

According to Kurian, co-founders Gokhale and Dalrymple specialize in bringing in prominent literary and cultural voices from around the world, maintaining JLF’s top-flight reputation. Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, handles the logistics, growth, and international expansion of the festival.

“JLF Seattle will be celebrating global literature, offering a platform for diverse voices to share their work and ideas, fostering cross-cultural debate, ideas, and inclusivity. We envision this forum to create dialogue and exchange of thought-provoking ideas for the community to connect, to uphold the values of intellectual freedom, and to promote world literature democratically and inclusively.”

Asked about how Seattle compares and contrasts with other JLF sites, Dr. Kurian stressed some specific local strengths.

“JLF Seattle shares similarities with other JLFs in terms of fostering literary dialogue and celebrating diverse voices. However, its location in Seattle, a UNESCO City of Literature, brings unique features such as a strong emphasis on oral traditions, a vibrant, diverse literary scene, and a technologically innovative approach to reading.

“While other JLF locations focus on local cultural and literary traditions, Seattle’s tech-driven landscape and focus on inclusivity create a unique platform for blending traditional and modern storytelling, attracting a diverse audience, and fostering social justice and environmental consciousness.”

Kurian also added that while JLF includes plenty of literary speakers and discussions, it is not limited to those attractions.

She said the festival “unites literary greats, food vendors, and artists, by leveraging curated programs, strategic partnerships, and community involvement. Directors Gokhale and Dalrymple handpicked an eclectic mix of internationally renowned authors and emerging voices, creating a dynamic intellectual atmosphere.

“JLF collaborates with local food vendors and artisans to showcase regional art and crafts, while also providing global options to suit diverse tastes. Artists and performers, spanning music, visual arts, and dance, are featured through curated exhibits and live performances. Additionally, JLF engages local communities, promoting the representation of regional talent, culture, and traditions alongside international participants.”

Asked what overall impression she hoped the festival would leave, Dr. Kurian said attendees should feel “inspired by the diverse voices, enriched by new ideas, and connected to a global literary community. The festival offers intellectual stimulation, cultural exchange, and a deeper appreciation for storytelling, promoting curiosity, creativity, and dialogue that bridge different cultures and perspectives through literature.”

And asked about whether we’ll have a JLF Seattle 2025, the professor replied emphatically, “Yes!”

The JLF runs from Sept. 20-22 at Seattle’s Town Hall and the Seattle Asian Art Museum at Volunteer Park.

For tickets, times, and other information, visit https://jlflitfest.org/seattle.