Jaahnavi Kandula’s family files wrongful death lawsuit 

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old college student who was fatally struck by a Seattle police cruiser, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Seattle and Officer Kevin A. Dave, court documents show.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, wrongful death and assault in the January 2023 incident, when Kandula was struck while in a marked crosswalk on Dexter Avenue North.

According to the complaint, Officer Dave was driving 74 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone when he struck Kandula, who had the right of way.

The officer was responding to a non-emergency call at the time of the collision.

Despite the high speed, the lawsuit alleges that Dave failed to properly use his vehicle’s siren and only braked moments before the crash.

Kandula, an engineering student, suffered serious injuries from the impact and died.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of Seattle of failing to maintain a safe intersection. The plaintiff claims that pedestrian visibility in the construction zone was limited and the area was marked with safety hazards.

The lawsuit points to past concerns about Officer Dave’s fitness for duty, citing his past poor performance with the Tucson Police Department.

The complaint also alleges that Dave was operating the patrol car without a valid Washington driver’s license at the time of the accident.

The plaintiffs, including Kandula’s parents, are seeking damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, and loss of companionship of their daughter.

They also allege the city was negligent in hiring and retaining Officer Dave despite his troubled employment history.