ICHS celebrates capital campaign milestone with tour of Ron Chew Healthy Aging & Wellness Center site

On Monday, Sept. 23, the International Community Health Center (ICHS) held an event to celebrate a milestone in the capital campaign for the Ron Chew Healthy Aging & Wellness Center. The event was held at the Pacific Village on Beacon Hill and the Panoramic Center at Pacific Tower in Chinatown-International District. ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura and guests of the event toured the construction site of the center.

This project will expand ICHS’s critical health and wellness services for low-income, frail older adults in our community. It was championed by community leaders such as Ron Chew, Teresita Batayola, and Paul Mar and is intended to create a health center to care for our aging population with wraparound services in a way that is culturally competent. (The center’s namesake, Chew, was one of its former executive directors.)

The new center will deliver comprehensive, affordable wraparound services, maximize quality of life for families, and keep our community elders healthy by meeting individual patients’ healthcare needs in one place.

The U.S. Census estimates nearly 25% of King County’s total population will be 65 years or older by 2040—up from about 18%. ICHS is helping Washington state prepare for an upcoming “silver tsunami” as the population becomes older and more racially and culturally diverse.