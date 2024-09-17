Honoring service: AAPI community’s tribute to hometown heroes

By Irfan Shariff

The second Puget Sound Hometown Hero Celebration honored active area military, first responders, federal agency partners, and their families on Saturday, Sept 14.

“Serving those who serve” was the message and theme of the event, hosted jointly by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Seattle Lodge (CACA-Seattle) and American Legion Cathay Post #186, at the Museum of Flight.

Attendees were encouraged to wear their uniforms and were invited to enjoy a catered lunch, a chance to win raffle prizes including Seahawks tickets, entry to the museum, and a chance to mingle in a casual and fun setting.

The first iteration of the Hometown Hero event in 2022 focused on honoring AAPI military and first responders, in a time “when hate was pointed at Asian people,” said Kevin Lee, president of CACA-Seattle. “We wanted to highlight Asian responders.”

“We chose to start this event because of the different feelings rising about first responders,” said Lee.

Gerald Chang, commander of Cathay Post #186 and vice president of CACA-Seattle, hopes the event “provides these individuals with the recognition they deserve.”

Chang served eight years in the Marine Corps and then joined the Washington State Guard. Chang, who is of Chinese and Indian ancestry, was born in Fiji and attended Covington High School, where he enrolled in Junior ROTC. He is pleased that there is growing AAPI representation in the military because several agencies and news outlets are spreading the word.

“So much has changed in law enforcement. If you look at police now, they are very diverse,” said Federal Way Chief of Police Andy Hwang.

According to retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert Dela-Cruz of the U.S. Army, and the emcee of the celebration, Hwang is the first Asian American chief of police in the continental United States.

Hwang is unable to confirm this title but thinks he might just be the first Korean American chief of police.

“I don’t feel like a hero in any way,” said Hwang. “I am actually very blessed. This is my 37th year as a police officer. I always wanted to do this and live out my dreams.”

Hwang was among a handful of community members chosen to be part of the honorary planning committee for the event.

“Being Asian American, I wanted to support in any way I can,” said Hwang. “I’m really glad we expanded to honor all.”

“CACA is the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S.,” said Lee. It formed as a result of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. “The Seattle lodge is only 12 years old, but Portland’s lodge recently celebrated 100 years.”

“Chinese Americans couldn’t join the American Legion,” said Chang, describing a similar situation with Cathay Post #186, which formed after World War II. “It was formed in Chinatown for veterans to support each other.”

“Current day, it is open to all diversities and ethnicities that make up the fabric of our communities,” he said.

The event was sponsored by several local organizations, including Amazon, Brown Bear Car Wash, and the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to Hwang, the honorary planning committee included Brigadier General Oscar Hillman, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Chief Cheol Kan, Chief Mike Nakamichi, and Captain Stan Steo.

Dela-Cruz reminded military, first responders, and their families that “this event is all about you. We honor you today. You are our hometown heroes. Also, we honor the families. You, the families, are our unsung heroes.”