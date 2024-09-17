Higuchi honored for leadership and justice

Shirley Ann Higuchi, chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, has been honored as Lawyer of the Year by the Bar Association of the District of Columbia (BADC). She was recognized for her efforts in promoting social justice and fostering dialogue across diverse viewpoints.

In June, Higuchi was elected president-elect of BADC, making her the first Asian American to hold this position in the association’s history, which dates back to 1871. She will assume the role of president in June 2025. Previously, Higuchi served as president of the DC Bar from 2003 to 2004.

In July 2023, Higuchi led a delegation to Heart Mountain, Wyoming, to explore the WWII internment camp where 14,000 Japanese Americans were forcibly relocated. Additionally, she recently presided over the opening of the Mineta-Simpson Institute, which aims to bridge partisan divides in honor of Secretary Norman Mineta and Senator Alan Simpson’s historic meeting at Heart Mountain.