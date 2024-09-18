Harris-Walz aims to mobilize Asian American voters with ad

The Harris-Walz campaign released “My Mother” on Wednesday—its third major television and digital ad targeting Asian American voters since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for President.

The 60-second television and digital ad features Harris’ remarks at the Democratic National Convention paying tribute to her mother. It also spotlights the Vice President’s extensive career in public service.

Asian American voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will see “My Mother” across an array of digital channels like Meta, Snap, YouTube, Connected TV, iHeart Radio, and Pandora. And starting this week, the ad will air on nearly 70 different broadcast outlets serving diverse Asian American audiences—including The Filipino Channel (TFC), Crossings TV, Chime TV, SBS TV, KHMER TV, CNN-News 18, NTV Bangla, GEO TV, ITV Gold, TV Asia, and elsewhere.

You can watch the ad here.