Harris fundraiser highlights AAPI political engagement and support in Seattle     

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in Seattle demonstrated their strong support for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, at a fundraising dinner on Aug. 29. This event, held at the historic Tai Tung Restaurant in the Chinatown-International District, raised $70,000, surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $30,000.

The fundraiser, attended by approximately 60 people, was co-hosted by former Microsoft executive Scott Oki and his wife Laurie, along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, First Lady Joanne Harrell, Ellen Ferguson, Jeffrey and Grace Roh, and Jim and Yumi Doane. Although Harris did not attend this particular fundraiser, she had previously made a stop in Seattle on Jun. 1 for two separate fundraising events for the Biden Victory Fund.

Assunta Ng, former publisher of the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW), noted the significance of the event, stating, “This is the first time the AAPI community has come together. It is inspired by the Black community’s support of Kamala Harris.”

“We have to donate. We have to do something to show we are excited. This is a celebration, a time to pause and reflect.”

The event’s organizing committee included notable figures such as former Seattle Human Services Department director John Okamoto, former City Councilmember David Della, Selina Chow, Ling Chinn, and Debadutta Dash.

Notable speakers and messages

The event featured speakers from influential community members. NWAW Partner and Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho introduced First Lady Joanne Harrell, who emphasized the importance of community engagement and unity.

“The Kamala Harris campaign is about us coming together as a community, as one people, for the good of our country and for the good of the world,” Harrell said. “And most importantly, what I know is that we are all going to do the best we can to win this election.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell praised Harris for her extensive qualifications, pointing out her tenure as California’s Attorney General and her public service as a U.S. Senator. “She’s the best,” Harrell said. “I mean, look at her background. She is more than qualified.”

He also discussed the relevance of her trade policies to Seattle’s international business missions.

Raymond Connell, originally from Jamaica, shared his personal connection to Harris’ heritage. “The high school her father (Donald J. Harris) went to was next door to my parish,” Connell said about Titchfield High School, located in Port Antonio, a city in the northern part of Portland Parish, Jamaica.

He said he’s proud of Harris’ accomplishments and emphasized the importance of voter participation.

“Getting out the vote is crucial,” he said. “While Washingtonians don’t really have to worry, you have friends in swing states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.” Connell reminded attendees to contact them, urge them to sign up, and vote.

“I’m here in part because of my daughter. I really believe in leaving a legacy and making sure that the democracy continues. That is the biggest reason for why I donated and why I’m here tonight,” said State Director for AARP Washington Marguerite Ro, who leads AARP’s activities on behalf of nearly 900,000 Washington state members.

Della brought up civil rights, women’s rights, reproductive rights, and economic rights.

“What’s at stake is exactly that,” he said. “If you look in that Project 2025, all that goes away, so that means that we not only have to give money, but we have to roll up our sleeves and get out there to make sure that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected our president, vice president.”

He echoed Connell’s appeal to gain support for Harris in other locales. “We also have to vote with our feet and make sure that all of our friends and family vote, and we get out there and make phone calls,” Della said. “My wife and I are going to also campaign in a battleground state. We do that because we need to get them elected.”

In an impassioned speech, Simon P. Foster, King County’s division director of housing, homelessness, and community development, drew parallels between his upbringing and Harris’ early childhood.

“We come from a multiracial household, and that’s exactly what Vice President Harris represents,” Foster said, mentioning his Korean heritage.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating diversity in America. “It is the dream of this great country’s experiment to ensure that all people matter, that all of our backgrounds are celebrated,” he said.

Recalling the spirit of the 2008 election, Foster expressed optimism about the current political landscape. He said, “There’s something in the air today that just reminds me of 2008. That’s a change. That’s hope.”

Event atmosphere and symbolism

The fundraiser’s setting reflected a blend of political inspiration and cultural pride. The restaurant’s walls were adorned with large campaign signs that included a visual timeline of Democratic presidential leadership, featuring Barack Obama’s iconic 2008 “HOPE” image, designed by street artist Shepard Fairey. Alongside it were stylized portraits of Joe Biden’s “HEAL” slogan, and Kamala Harris’ “GROW” slogan. These visuals celebrated the Democratic Party’s evolution.

Key moment of fundraising dinner

The evening reached a high point when Mayor Harrell stood in front of the attendees to rally them for donations. At the start of the event, the total raised was $65,908. “Here we go,” Harrell said. Then, he set the tone by pledging an additional $500 from himself and First Lady Joanne Harrell, encouraging others to contribute.

Mayor Harrell engaged prominent community leaders such as Scott Oki and Connell, who responded with immediate pledges. His personalized appeals to attendees like Cho, John Okamoto, and Ling Chinn were met with enthusiasm and three-figure pledges. Ng, who recorded the donations, expressed amazement at the flood of generosity, simply stating, “Wow.”

As the fundraising drive came to an end, Harrell urged attendees to contribute any final donations to meet the fundraising goal. His efforts proved successful, as the event successfully raised $70,000. This achievement underscored the AAPI community’s strong political engagement and support for Harris’ campaign, signaling their dedication to making an impact in the upcoming presidential election.

Harris campaign’s fundraising momentum

On a broader scale, the Harris campaign has shown significant fundraising success. As of Aug. 31, it reported raising $540 million since Harris entered the presidential race in July. This includes $82 million raised during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, which was a major milestone for the campaign.

According to an Associated Press report, Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon announced in a memo dated Aug. 25 that the campaign had surpassed the $500 million mark. This achievement was reached just before Harris delivered her acceptance speech on Aug. 22. O’Malley Dillon noted that the campaign experienced a surge in donations following Harris’ speech, which resulted in the campaign’s most successful fundraising hour so far.

Nearly one-third of the DNC contributions came from first-time donors, with women accounting for about two-thirds of these new supporters, and young voters making up approximately 20%.

In comparison, Republican nominee former President Donald Trump’s campaign reported $327 million in cash-on-hand at the beginning of August.

Challenges

Despite strong fundraising numbers, the Harris campaign faces challenges. Trump filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Jul. 23, alleging that Harris improperly received campaign funds. According to a Forbes.com report on Jul. 24, Trump described it as “a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash” and claimed it was the largest campaign finance violation in American history.

President Biden announced he was ending his campaign and endorsing Harris on Jul. 21.

Campaign finance experts have clarified that the transfer is legally sound, as Biden and Harris shared a joint campaign committee since 2020. Federal election law allows a president and vice president to share a campaign committee, meaning the funds were already jointly controlled.

The Associated Press reported former FEC Counsel Daniel Weiner said, “The law is quite clear that this is her shared committee with Joe Biden, so the money is hers.”

Critics have also questioned Harris’ ability to appeal to moderate voters and unite the Democratic Party. Some major Democratic donors have expressed reservations about fully backing her candidacy. Regardless, with strong support from small donors and critical groups like women and young voters, the Harris campaign remains optimistic.

The immediate future

As the Harris campaign moves forward, Vice President Harris is scheduled to make appearances in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, in the coming weeks.

James Tabafunda can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.