Over 40 community leaders gathered at the home of Shiao Yen Wu, a local business owner, on Sunday for a fundraising event in support of Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo. The event, organized by Tony Au, Shiao Yen Wu, and other community leaders, aimed to bolster Woo’s campaign efforts.

Attendees represented a diverse cross-section of the community, highlighting broad support for Woo’s initiatives.