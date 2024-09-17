Farrar Law steps in as interim executive director at Wing Luke Museum amid leadership transition

The Wing Luke Museum announced on Monday that Kamahanahokulani Farrar Law, the museum’s senior director of Finance and Operations, will be its interim executive director. This follows the recent announcement that Joël Barraquiel Tan has stepped down as executive director.

Farrar Law, who has decades of leadership experience, has been with the museum for more than a year, and oversees the organization’s finance, human resources, museum services, and technology and infrastructure departments. She brings more than 25 years’ experience in administrative and operations management, and most recently served as executive director for Na Pu’uwai, Native Hawaiian Health Care System, for six years.

“As we launch our national search for our next director, I expect to provide stability and continuity so that we continue serving our community and our mission’s work,” Farrar Law said.

The Board of Trustees will soon launch a national search for the Museum’s next executive director.