Dough Zone now in Federal Way

West Coast chain Dumpling House opened its doors to a new Federal Way location on Sept. 29. Located conveniently at SeaTac Village Shopping Center at 1706 S 320th St., Suite L, Federal Way, WA 98003, this new destination also offers Chinese cuisine that balances tradition with a contemporary flair.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve been fortunate to develop a very enthusiastic and devoted following in the Seattle area. For some time, we have been wanting to expand into the communities south of Seattle, and we believe Federal Way is a great place to start. We are very excited to share our menu, and meet our new neighbors in Federal Way!” said Wade Breaux, Director of Marketing.

Dough Zone originated in Bellevue and opened its first location in 2014.