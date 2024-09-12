DoorDash partners with H Mart for on-demand grocery delivery

DoorDash unveiled a major collaboration on Thursday with H Mart—the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., marking a significant expansion into grocery delivery beyond traditional restaurants.

Starting immediately, customers can browse a wide array of products ranging from Korean Banchan to premium meats, ramen noodles, and popular Asian snacks, all available for delivery straight to their homes from over 75 participating H Mart locations nationwide.

To kick off the partnership, DoorDash is offering an exclusive promotion: customers can enjoy a generous 50% discount on eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $35 off) using promo code HMART50. This offer runs until October 15.