Civil rights groups criticize recent House votes on China legislation

Several civil rights organizations, including Stop AAPI Hate, Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, and the Asian American Scholar Forum, have strongly criticized recent votes in the U.S. House of Representatives concerning China-related legislation. These groups are concerned that the bills could have a detrimental effect on Asian immigrants and Asian Americans in the U.S.

The legislation in question includes H.R. 1398, also known as The Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act of 2024, and H.R. 9456, The Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024. These are among more than two dozen measures being reviewed this week, referred to as “China Week” by some lawmakers.

Cynthia Choi, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, criticized the advancement of H.R. 1398, which seeks to reinstate the China Initiative. This program, initially launched during the Trump administration, was criticized for its failure and racial profiling issues. Choi said, “The revival of this China Initiative legislation brings back a discredited program known for its discriminatory practices. We condemn this bill’s passage and urge the Senate to reject it.”

John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, echoed these concerns, highlighting the broader implications of the legislation. Yang pointed out that H.R. 9456 expands the scope of transactions that must be reported to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., potentially increasing the risk of racial profiling.

“This bill risks perpetuating a harmful legacy of anti-Asian exclusion,” Yang said.

The organizations called for accountability from lawmakers and urged a reevaluation of policies that threaten the rights and safety of Asian Americans.