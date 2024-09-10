CID Public Safety Forum this week

Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo is hosting a forum on Wednesday to address ongoing community concerns about crime and violence in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

The event, set for Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m, will be held at the Chong Wa Benevolent Association, located at 522 7th Avenue South.

Council President Sara Nelson, Public Safety Committee Chair Bob Kettle, Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr, and Community Assisted Response and Engagement department Chief Amy Barden will join Woo as panelists. The Chong Wa Benevolent Association is co-sponsoring the forum.

“Almost daily, I hear concerns from constituents about Seattle’s public safety challenges,” Woo said. “The ongoing violence and crime in areas like the historic CID are unacceptable. This forum is a great opportunity to discuss what the city and council are doing to improve safety in our neighborhoods and, more importantly, to listen to our community stakeholders. There’s a lot of work ahead, and we can’t afford to take a step back.”

Community members who wish to attend are encouraged to register online in advance due to limited space. Cantonese interpreters will be available, and requests for assistance in other languages should be made at least 24 hours before the forum.