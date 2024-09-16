China Harbor Restaurant closing

SEATTLE — China Harbor Restaurant, a fixture in Seattle’s dining scene for nearly three decades, will close permanently at the end of September, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page this week.

The restaurant, which was taken over five years ago by a new team with a passion for traditional Chinese cuisine, has seen significant community engagement during its tenure. The new ownership hosted over 200 large-scale events, including weddings and political rallies, and served more than 500 guests on its busiest days. The Northwest Asian Weekly has held many events at that restaurant.

Despite its successes, the restaurant faced several challenges. The global pandemic, labor shortages, and inflation created significant obstacles. Structural issues with the restaurant’s property also led to a temporary closure earlier in its operation.



It said, “After much discussion and careful consideration, our team has made the difficult decision to permanently close China Harbor Restaurant at the end of this month. This decision was not made lightly and comes with heavy hearts, but we believe it is the right choice at this time.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers, supporters, and friends who have visited and stood by us. It was your support that helped us get through tough times and create countless cherished memories. We will always remember the details of this journey.”

“Thanks for all the good memories and food!” one Facebook user wrote, and said they held their wedding reception there in 2013.

Another wrote, “My nephew had his baptismal reception at your restaurant two years ago…. Your presence in Seattle will be missed!”